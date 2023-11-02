DUNGEONS & DRAGONS ADVENTURES Fast Channel to Launch This Month

Hasbro Entertainment announced TODAY that the upcoming FAST channel Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures will launch three original series the week of November 13th on the free ad-supported (FAST) Channel available on Amazon Freevee and Plex with more platforms to be added.

Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures will include “Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill!” “Encounter Party,” and “Heroes’ Feast.” Viewers can tune into new episodes for each series twice weekly; see the schedule below. The channel will also run a preview week of legacy Dungeons & Dragons content beginning November 8th.

Heroes’ Feast – Mondays & Wednesdays at 9PM Eastern & Pacific

Encounter Party – Tuesdays & Fridays at 9PM Eastern & Pacific

Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill! – Thursdays & Saturdays at 9PM Eastern & Pacific

“Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill!” serves up comedic mayhem with tabletop gaming stars and celebrity guest players, including Seth Green, Anjali Bhimani, Skeet Ulrich, Sean Gunn, Mica Burton, Patton Oswalt and series co-creator Matthew Lillard. Perfect for seasoned gamers and newbies alike, every episode features an improvised, stand-alone story along with epic, hilarious character deaths.

In “Encounter Party,” seven actors play Dungeons & Dragons to create an improvised high-fantasy adventure story. Over the course of twenty-two serialized episodes, Dungeon Master and co-executive producer Brian David Judkins and six talented players, including Khary Payton and co-executive producer Ned Donovan, guide their characters from the high seas to the dangerous streets of Baldur’s Gate, and into the very jaws of fate.

On “Heroes’ Feast,” hosts “Chef Mike” Haracz and actor/filmmaker Sujata Day prepare dishes, desserts, and cocktails from the Dungeons & Dragons cookbook with the help of special guests including Khary Payton, Michelle Nguyen Bradley, Jonah Ray, Freddie Wong and more.

Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures will also include the 1980s “Dungeons & Dragons” animated series as well as “Rivals of Waterdeep,” “High Rollers,” “DesiQuest,” and more.

Amazon Freevee is a streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows, including Originals and free ad-supported (FAST) Channels, available anytime, for free. All FAST Channels available on Freevee can be accessed through the Freevee app, as well as within Fire TV and Prime Video.