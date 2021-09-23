DUNE, SOPRANOS Prequel, & More to Come to HBO Max in October

HBO Max has announced new releases coming to the streamer in October!

The Many Saints of Newark, the much-anticipated feature film prequel to David Chase's groundbreaking, award-winning HBO drama series The Sopranos, also makes its debut in theaters and on HBO Max on October 1.

Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark's history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to RISE UP and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family's hold over the increasingly race-torn city -and UNDER THE INFLUENCE of the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti. Fans of "The Sopranos" can catch up on the iconic series with the Sopranos spotlight page and curated trays on HBO Max. The spotlight page and trays in-app highlight essential episodes, the evolution of Tony, and more great viewing for fans before they watch the feature film prequel.

The highly-anticipated film Dune will also stream on HBO Max October 22. A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.

A jaw-dropping collection of original programming arrives this October including the much anticipated third season of the Emmy®-winning drama series Succession (10/17), the fifth and final season of the Emmy®-winning HBO comedy series Insecure (10/24), the eleventh season of the pretty, pretty good comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm, the second season of romantic comedy anthology series Love Life (10/28), the third season of Selena + Chef, the three-part mini-series event Aquaman: KING of Atlantis (10/14), and the second season of the unscripted series WE'RE HERE (10/11).

HBO Max is home to great films and series for every fan of spooky season. Horror fans can get ready to throw up their popcorn in terror with films like "It: Chapter 2," "Amityville Horror," "Mama" and more.

Additionally, the hit movie musical In The Heights will return to the streaming service on October 28.