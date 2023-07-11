DRAG RACE PHILIPPINES Season Two Queens Announced

The new season is coming on August 2.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

Get ready for the highly anticipated second season of Drag Race Philippines!

On August 2, the sophomore season of Drag Race Philippines will premiere exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US, with sickening new episodes dropping every following Wednesday. Following the success of the record breaking first season, the best of Pinoy drag excellence returns with twelve of the fiercest, most fabulous Filipino drag artists from all over the world.

Paolo Ballesteros, the multi-awarded Filipino actor, model, and drag artist, returns as series host with the iconic Drag Race alum Jiggly Caliente and popular Filipina writer, TV personality and activist KaladKaren returning to their judges seats.

Also returning on August 2 with a new episode every Wednesday, the official after-show, Drag Race Philippines: Untucked. Both the main show and Untucked will air at 4am PT // 7am ET, broadcast primarily in English with some portions in Tagalog.

The twelve sickening queens competing for the coveted title of Drag Race Superstar of the  Philippines are:

Arizona Brandy

Arizona effortlessly fuses together a pedestrian-chic style and her own brand of humor, drawing audiences in with her irresistible presence. A self-proclaimed Adele impersonator, Arizona takes the stage by storm at Rapture, a popular drag bar in Cubao, and is a drag mother to the Rapture  Royalties. With a mischievous grin, she utters her iconic catchphrase, "shot puno!" (bottoms up!) as she downs a full bottle of beer, perfectly embodying  her philosophy of not taking life, or drag, too seriously.

Astrid Mercury

Astrid Mercury serves up a mesmerizing array of looks that transition from pretty to absolutely stunning. With a  background as a former cheerleader and a stunt queen, she fearlessly delivers performances that leave the  audience wanting more. She dons a headset as a dedicated call center agent at her day job, but at night, she  reigns as a magnetic performer at Nectar, Club Level and Chelu.  

Bernie 

Bernie stands as one of the most esteemed and established queens in Manila with more than 16 years of  experience in the drag scene. As a transgender woman, she has paved the way for inclusivity and acceptance  within the community. Gracing the renowned O-Bar as a regular performer, she exudes an irresistible energy that  draws in audiences night after night. A true pillar of strength, Bernie's unwavering dedication to her craft not only  supports her family but also fuels her own dreams.  

Captivating Katkat 

Captivating Katkat, one of the most prominent drag queens in the Philippines, holds audiences captivated with  her extraordinary talents. As a transgender woman, she has fearlessly embraced her identity and shattered  boundaries in the drag world. Her CLAIM TO FAME is a viral video of her rendition of 'Let It Go,’ which garnered  attention from all over the world. Countless titles have been bestowed upon her, including the coveted VP's  Choice Awards for Favorite Local Drag Queen of the Year, cementing her status as a luminary in the drag  community. She currently performs at THE ONE 690 Entertainment Bar, a cherished haven for the LGBTQ+ and  drag community in Manila. 

DeeDee Marié Holliday 

DeeDee Marié Holliday, a notable figure of the drag world for well over a decade, is celebrated not only for her  enchanting performances but also for her unwavering advocacy for AIDS Awareness and LGBTQIA+ rights.  Amidst the challenges posed by the pandemic, she temporarily withdrew from the world of drag and sought  solace in the United States. Now, returning to her beloved Philippines, she rekindles her love and passion for the  art of drag, ready to reignite stages with her unparalleled talent.

Hana Beshie 

Hana Beshie, an architect by day and a dazzling drag queen by night, effortlessly blends her creative  professions. Representing the vibrant drag community, together with her sisters from the Haus of LaFeya and  the queer-events managing team that is G-Spot, Hana Beshie pushes for Drag and Queer visibility in Cagayan  de Oro City. Hana infuses a delightful blend of camp and creativity into the competition. With every performance,  she paints a vivid picture of self-expression, adding new hues to the evolving palette of the drag world. 

Matilduh 

From the vibrant region of Ilocos, Matilduh proudly proclaims herself a 'Multimedia Drag Superstar,' leaving an  indelible mark across various print and digital media platforms. She channels her artistic talents as an events  designer and florist, transforming her creative visions into breathtaking looks. With each dazzling appearance,  Matilduh astounds the audience with a fusion of daring stunts, awe-inspiring dance moves, and an unrivaled  creative spirit. 

M1ss Jade So 

M1ss Jade So, a fashion design student and a queen of impeccable style, lives life as if she were the star of her  very own music video. Embracing her identity as a proud transgender woman, she stands as a beacon of unity  among her fellow transwomen, viewing them not as competitors but as sisters on a shared journey. With a  commanding presence as a body queen and a fierce advocate of Doll domination, this "power top na bratzy" is  prepared to weave a tapestry of unforgettable fantasies that will leave an everlasting impression. 

Nicole Pardaux 

In the realm of Cebu Drag, Nicole Pardaux shines as "The Face of Cebu Drag.” Your favorite MILF proudly  represents the dynamic drag scene of The Queen City of the South. Venturing into drag during the challenging  times of the pandemic, she aims to defy stereotypes and demonstrate that Cebuana Drag Queens embody more  than just their feisty and fierce attitude. Nicole Pardaux is here to showcase the depths of her artistry and  captivate audiences with her unique flair. 

ØV CÜNT 

Born in the province of Cavite, ØV CÜNT embraces her enigmatic persona as the "Enigmatic Provocateur,"  fearlessly delving into the edgier realms of drag. Unafraid to showcase the darker side of her art, ØV CÜNT stands alongside fellow DRPH alums Eva Le Queen, Marina Summers, and Prince, united in their mission. Together, they envision a new era of Filipino Drag, where boundaries are shattered, and creativity knows no limits. 

Tiny Deluxe 

Despite being a relative newcomer to the industry, Tiny Deluxe refuses to dwell in the shadow of her drag  mother, Drag Race Philippines season one’s Viñas Deluxe. With two years of experience under her belt, this multi-talented queen  showcases her vocal prowess, impeccable fashion sense, and razor-sharp humor to ascend to the apex of the  drag world. Tiny Deluxe is a force to be reckoned with, proving that true greatness knows no boundaries of time  or experience. 

Veruschka Levels 

Hailing from Hong Kong, Veruschka Levels is no stranger to the realms of fashion and beauty. As a skilled  photographer and makeup artist, she has lent her talents to luminaries like Rita Ora, Nicky Hilton and acclaimed Filipino celebrities such as Gretchen Barretto. Having made a name for herself as a Drag Queen  abroad, Veruschka Levels now sets her sights on serving an exquisite blend of C.U.N.T in her motherland, enrapturing audiences with her artistry and creative prowess.

Drag Race Philippines is produced in the Philippines by Fullhouse Asia Production Studios, Inc in conjunction with World of Wonder Productions, Inc. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, and RuPaul Charles serve as Executive Producers on the series.



