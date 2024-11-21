DRAG RACE FRANCE ALL STARS Greenlit by World of Wonder

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On the heels of a wildly popular 3rd season of “Drag Race France," World of Wonder has announced that the French iteration of the show will return next year with a new format, “Drag Race France All Stars.”

Lé-gen-daire queens from the first three seasons of “Drag Race France” will return to the Werk Room and battle it out to win the coveted crown. With franchise staples mini and maxi challenges, runways, performances, and lip sync battles - your favorite French queens will have to bring a certain je ne sais quoi to get ahead in the game! Audiences can expect the season to be full of surprises and new features.

Earlier this year, Le Filip brilliantly won the title of France’s Drag Superstar after seven weeks of competition, and was crowned during the finale in front of a live audience at the Grand Rex in Paris. She joins the Winner’s Circle alongside queens Paloma and Keiona from Seasons 1 and 2.

The show will exclusively air on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide, day-and-date with its local airing in France on France 2 and FRANCE.TV.

Drag Race France is produced in France by Endemol France and Shake Shake Shake, jointly with World of Wonder Productions. Executive producers of the show are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell and RuPaul Charles in partnership with France Télévisions.

