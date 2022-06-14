DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA to Stream on Peacock

Peacock has announced Downton Abbey: A New Era, from Focus Features and director Simon Curtis, will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock June 24, 2022.

The much-anticipated return of the beloved franchise reunites the original cast, including Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Michael Fox, Joanne Froggatt, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Lesley Nichol, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, Penelope Wilton.

Before fans return to Downton for the next chapter with Downton Abbey: A New Era they can relive every moment from the franchise on Peacock, with all six seasons of the TV series Downton Abbey, the first franchise film DOWNTON ABBEY (2019), plus a one-hour special The Manners of DOWNTON ABBEY (2016) streaming now.

Peacock also launched a 24/7 streaming channel 'Downton Abbey', built for every kind of viewer, whether rewatching favorite episodes or starting the series from the very beginning.

Downton Abbey: A New Era follows the Crawleys and their staff as they welcome a movie crew and their glamorous stars to Downton for the filming of a new silent movie, while other members of THE FAMILY go on a grand adventure to a villa in the south of France to uncover a mystery about the Dowager Countess and her past. With a screenplay by Julian Fellowes and starring the original cast alongside exciting new additions, Downton Abbey: A New Era is packed full of exuberant moments, excitement and humor, tears of joy and sadness and new beginnings for all your favorite characters.

The screenplay is written by Downton creator and Academy-Award® winner Julian Fellowes, produced by Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning Gareth Neame and Emmy Award-winning Liz Trubridge alongside Fellowes, and directed by BAFTA and Emmy nominated Simon Curtis (My Week with Marilyn).

Downton Abbey: A New Era is a Carnival Films production, with Focus Features and Universal Pictures International distributing. Carnival Films is part of NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Downton Abbey: A New Era will be available to own with bonus content on Digital June 24, 2022, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ and DVD on July 5, 2022 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Downton Abbey: A New Era is the latest addition to Peacock's growing library of iconic films, with new movies coming from theaters all the time including The Northman, Ambulance, Firestarter, and The Outfit.

In addition to the original cast, Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West will join the cast.

