DO THE RIGHT THING Available on 4K Ultra HD for the First Time

It's the hottest day of the summer. You can do nothing, you can do something, or you can...DO THE RIGHT THING. In 1989, Academy Award® winner and visionary filmmaker Spike Lee mesmerized audiences with one of the most insightful and provocative films of its time, DO THE RIGHT THING. Universal Pictures Home Entertainment continues to celebrate diversity and Black stories by bringing one of the most thought-provoking and groundbreaking films of its time, DO THE RIGHT THING, to 4K Ultra HD for the first time on February 2, 2021. The controversial story centers around one scorching inner-city day, when racial tensions reach the boiling point in a tough Brooklyn neighborhood. Culturally significant and featuring over four hours of bonus features including a brand-new introduction by Director Spike Lee, a retrospective documentary with the original cast and crew, a feature commentary from Lee, deleted and extended scenes, DO THE RIGHT THING captures a vital look at American life. The film will also be available in 4K Ultra HD format on Digital.

DO THE RIGHT THING's honesty, courage and original perspective on AMERICAN RACE relations earned two Academy Award® nominations, including Best Original Screenplay. A powerhouse ensemble cast creates a gallery of unforgettable characters, with standout performances by Danny Aiello (Oscar® nominated for Best-Supporting Actor for his role in the film), Ossie Davis (Get On The Bus), Ruby Dee (American Gangster), Rosie Perez (Fearless), John Turturro (Barton Fink) and Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction).

DO THE RIGHT THING will be available on 4K Ultra HD combo pack, which includes 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, & Digital Code as well as on Digital

