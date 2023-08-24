DJ Snake Announces Red Rocks Headline Performance

Multi-platinum DJ and world-renowned producer DJ Snake has announced a headline gig at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater on November 11th, 2023.

Flanked by boundary-pushing artists Knock2 and What So Not, more surprise names are set to join the bill for an unforgettable night led by Parisian star. Pre-sale tickets for the fall performance are now available via AXS here (code: SNAKERRX) and general tickets go on sale tomorrow, August 25th, at 10am PST.

The forthcoming performance at Red Rocks is one of many milestones in a career year for DJ Snake. So far in 2023, Snake has performed at SUPER BOWL LVII, was the first European artist to have a McDonald's partnership with his own meal, and has been RIAA-certified 8x Platinum with “Turn Down For What.”

He also continues his run of acclaimed performances with upcoming dates at Creamfields, the Las Vegas Zouk Nightclub, Ultra Japan, EDC China, and more key locales.



Over the last decade, DJ Snake has achieved the kind of rarefied and wildly transformative success that few artists ever come close to attaining.

Originally from a housing project on the outskirts of Paris, the multi-platinum-selling DJ/producer has shattered industry records with smash hits such as “Taki Taki,” earned diamond certification from the RIAA for "Lean On" (with Major Lazer), delivered era-defining bangers like “Turn Down for What” (with Lil Jon), accumulated over 40 diamond certifications in the United States, and made history as the first artist to perform atop the roof of the Arc de Triomphe.

Along with repeatedly turning out tracks that top the charts around the world—including three songs that have surpassed a staggering billion streams on Spotify—the multi-award-winning phenom brings his boundary-pushing ingenuity to music that builds unexpected and undeniably powerful bridges between vastly different cultures and genres.

But whether he’s collaborating with pop superstars or elevating under-the-radar artists from all corners of the globe, DJ Snake merges his endlessly forward-thinking musicality with timeless melodies that imprint forever on the listener’s heart and soul.

In recent years, DJ Snake has made waves with smash singles like 2021’s “U Are My High (with Future)” and 2022’s “Disco Maghreb.” At every turn, he’s leveraged his ever-growing success to lift up emerging young artists and massively talented musicians throughout the global community.

An ardent world traveler who gravitates toward the working class neighborhoods of each locale he visits — from the favelas of Brazil to India’s poorest districts—DJ Snake extends that sense of connection and communion to the people he encounters in his journeys across the planet, frequently joining in soccer games with the local kids.

With triumphs including selling out Paris’ 63,000-capacity Parc des Prince in June of last year (making him the first electronic ever to perform at the legendary football stadium), DJ Snake continues to move forward with his lifelong mission: creating music that pushes the limits of his creativity, leaves a lasting impact on his audience, and—above all—passionately celebrates the global culture.