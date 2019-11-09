DILBERT Creator, Scott Adams, Talks LOSERTHINK On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Scott Adams, the author of LOSERTHINK: HOW UNTRAINED BRAINS ARE RUINING AMERICA, and Gabriel Yared, the composer of the classic film, BETTY BLUE, are Tom Needham's special guests this Thursday at 6 pm on WUSB.

Scott Adams is the creator of the popular comic strip, DILBERT. He is also the host of unique periscope show, REAL COFFEE WITH SCOTT ADAMS. In addition, he is the bestselling author of many books including THE DILBERT PRINCIPLE, HOW TO FAIL AT ALMOST EVERYTHING AND STILL WIN BIG, and WIN BIGLEY.

LOSERTHINK: HOW UNTRAINED BRAINS ARE RUINING AMERICA, Scott Adams' latest book, is about our nation's epidemic of dumb ideas brought on by bad mental habits. In the book, Adams teaches one to identify "loserspeak," and gives one scripts to respond when it's being used against you. Throughout LOSERTHINK, Adams emphasizes clear thinking, and encourages people to think like scientists, economists, entrepreneurs and artists.

Gabriel Yared's career encompasses over 90 film scores. Yared won an Academy Award for his score to Anthony Minghella's 'The English Patient,' which also won him a BAFTA, Golden Globe and Grammy. Through the years, he has composed many notable film scores including 'Betty Blue,' 'City of Angels,' 'Message in a Bottle,' 'Autumn in New York,' and 'Possession.' More recently, he scored Xavier Dolan's sixth feature film, 'It's Only the End of the World,' which won the Grand Prix at Cannes in 2016. He recently finished scoring Dolan's upcoming film, 'The Death and Life of John F. Donovan,' 'The Happy Prince,' directed by Rupert Everett, Michel Ocelot's latest film, 'Dilili à Paris,' and 'Judy,' a Judy Garland biopic starring Renée Zellweger and directed by Rupert Gould.

In honor of the Criterion Collection's November release of 1986's BETTY BLUE, directed by Jean-Jacques Beineix and starring Béatrice Dalle and Jean-Hugues Anglade, THE SOUNDS OF FILM will be featuring Gabriel Yared's popular film soundtrack.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Spongebob's Tom Kenny, Alexander Payne, Cheech & Chong, Gov. Jesse Ventura, Laurie Anderson, Chuck D, William H. Macy and Whit Stillman.





