The film will expand in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco next weekend, with a national rollout beginning on October 20.

By: Oct. 08, 2023

DICKS: THE MUSICAL Has One of the Best Limited Openings of 2023

According to Deadline, Dicks: The Musical has had one of the best limited openings of 2023, with grosses reaching $220,867 on seven screens in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The film will expand in those cities next weekend, with a national rollout beginning on October 20.

The film reached a per-screen average of $31,552 including sold out Q&As in NY and LA. It premiered at TIFF, where it won the People's Choice Award.

DICKS: THE MUSICAL follows two self-obsessed businessmen (writers/stars Aaron Jackson & Josh Sharp) who discover they’re long-lost identical twins and come together to plot the reunion of their eccentric divorced parents, in a riotously funny and depraved musical from comedy icon Larry Charles (SEINFELD, BORAT). The film also features incredible turns by Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang as God.

The score was created by Marius de Vries (MOULIN ROUGE!, LA LA LAND) and Karl Saint Lucy (who wrote the music with Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp for F***ing Identical Twins, the original musical stage play on which the film is based). 

The DICKS: THE MUSICAL Soundtrack features the show-stopping single “Out Alpha The Alpha.”

“Out Alpha The Alpha” is performed by three-time Grammy award-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion, who brings her signature bravado and swagger to the song. Megan stars as “Gloria Masters,” the CEO of the company where the film’s main characters, played by Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson, work. Like all the music for the film, the track was produced by Marius de Vries and co-written by de Vries and co-composer Karl Saint Lucy.

The album also features performances by Sharp, Jackson, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Bowen Yang, and more.



