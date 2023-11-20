DICK CLARK'S NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST Renewed Through 2029

ABC and Dick Clark Productions announced TODAY they have extended their agreement for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” for five years. The must-see New Year’s Eve celebration will air on the network through Jan. 1, 2029.

ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” is the preeminent destination for viewers to ring in the new year. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest live from Times Square, the show celebrates the year’s very best in music, featuring a night of superstar performances.

Wrapping up the holiday season, far and away, the nation’s most-watched New Year’s Eve celebration will give viewers a look at New Year’s celebrations from around the globe.

The No. 1 New Year’s Eve programming special for over 30 years, ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023” attracted 13.8 million Total Viewers last year, drawing in 17.9 million Total Viewers and hitting a 5.34 Adult 18-49 rating in the midnight quarter-hour.

This year’s iteration of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024” airs LIVE Sunday, Dec. 31, at 8 p.m. on ABC. Details around co-hosts, performers in Times Square and additional locations will be announced soon.