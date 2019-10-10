DESUS & MERO Returns to Showtime on October 14

DESUS & MERO will return from its summer hiatus with all-new episodes airing every Monday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT, starting on Monday, October 14. DESUS & MERO features the duo chatting with guests at the intersection of Pop culture, sports, music, politics and more, as well as giving their take on the day's hot topics in their signature style in front of a small live studio audience from New York City. Upcoming guests include DaBaby (on October 14), Taraji P. Henson, Forest Whitaker and Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Watch a teaser below!

Longtime acquaintances Desus Nice (Daniel Baker) and The Kid Mero (Joel Martinez) reconnected online in the early days of Twitter, where they unleashed their potent personalities and found themselves kindred spirits. That led to stints on Complex and MTV, the Bodega Boys podcast, and a daily late-night show on Viceland, developing a feverish following. The quick-witted duo brings a distinct voice to late night, delivering smart and comedic commentary on any and all topics, that keeps audiences buzzing. Desus and Mero continue to host their Bodega Boys podcast. Produced for Showtime by JAX Media, DESUS & MERO is executive produced by Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez and Victor Lopez.

Photo: Greg Endries/SHOWTIME





