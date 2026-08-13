DEJA VU Single from EMPIRES IN ORBIT to Premiere on Under The Radar

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Industrial rock duo EMPIRES IN ORBIT has teamed up with Under The Radar to premiere DEJA VU, a new single set to arrive alongside the band's forthcoming album AUDIODROME. The group, formed by multi-instrumentalist Gary Mann and vocalist Fe Malefiz, is offering an exclusive first listen to the track through the outlet ahead of its wider release.

The song will be out this Friday, August 14th alongside the band's new album Audiodrome.

''Deja vu' is arguably the most emotional and sorrowful track on the album,' shares Fe Malefiz. 'It is minimalistic, melancholic, and leaves very little space for brightness or relief. We wanted to create a song that pulls the listener into an emotional abyss.'

She continues: 'Lyrically, it deals with lost love and the overwhelming nature of heartbreak—where Sight, Sound, and thought become distorted by pain. It captures the feeling of sinking deeper and deeper, as if the only escape is to reach the bottom of the sea.'

Adds Mann: 'I wrote this song after we decided to do a full record together. I scrapped a few of my original demos to make room for songs that suited Miri's unique voice. I wanted an atmospheric and repetitive song that was vocal driven. I love when a song can be bare bones so you have to sit with the lyrics and let them set in deep.'

'Deja Vu' is the latest single from Empires in Orbit's forthcoming album Audiodrome, which is set to be released this Friday, August 14. For more information on Empires in Orbit, visit https://empiresinorbit.bandcamp.com/.

About Empires in Orbit

Empires in Orbit launched in 2015 by multi-instrumentalist Gary Mann. 6 albums and over 3,000,000 plays later, Empires has made their mark on electronic music. Genre defying records, dozens of collaborations, placements in film and soundtracks for ballets are the tip of the synth iceberg for a group set on shattering expectations. 2026 ushers in a new era for the band, as they added vocalist Fe Malefiz as a permanent resident. This German powerhouse has been in the industry over 15 years and her voice has been heard on countless collaborations and voice-over work.

Enter Audiodrome. The duo's first dark offering will challenge everything you know about genre bending. One album containing indie pop, black metal, hip hop, ambient and industrial music shouldn't work but sonic lightning struck and magic ensued. Epic cinematic videos for 'Mother!' and 'Cat Eyes' set the tone for the most unique record of 2026.

Audiodrome Tracklist

1. The New Flesh

2. Cat Eyes

3. A Siren's Call

4. Deja Vu

5. Smoke Screen (feat Billy Price)

6. Monarch

7. Before I Wake

8. Mother!

9. Porcelain

10. What's Yet to Come (feat Allie French)

11. The Hardest Part

Malefiz has described DEJA VU as one of the most emotionally stark songs on AUDIODROME, built around themes of lost love and heartbreak, while Mann has said he aimed for an atmospheric, vocal-driven arrangement that gives the lyrics room to resonate.

Photo Credit: Josh Waldby



Photo Credit: Josh Waldby

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