DEAR SANTA Series Returning for Season Two

The second season of the acclaimed television program “Dear Santa, The Series” will debut on all ABC Owned Television Stations this November and will also be available on Hulu this holiday season.

Like the critically acclaimed Christmas documentary “Dear Santa” — which was streamed on Hulu and was included on the Entertainment Weekly, Town and Country, Women’s Health and Men's Health magazines’ lists of must-watch holiday films — “Dear Santa, The Series” focuses on the U. S. Postal Service’s beloved 112-year-old USPS Operation Santa program. This is the latest installment of the family-friendly documentary series which premiered during the 2022 holiday season.

The new five-episode season takes audiences across the country to meet some of Jolly Old St. Nick’s most memorable young letter writers, the human “elves” Santa tapped to make their holiday wishes come true, and the USPS employees who annually make everything possible. Viewers will meet letter writers and adopters from cities including Atlanta; Denver; New York City; Oklahoma City; and Richmond, VA, each with heartwarming Christmas requests. They include a little boy who is obsessed with trains, a girl who wants a pet goldfish and a little magic to keep her room clean, a little female rocker in the making who dreams of a sparkly drum set, a brother and sister whose dad is deployed overseas, a youngster who wants to see a play with his father who has been battling cancer, and a number of selfless children who only ask that Santa bring gifts for others.

“USPS Operation Santa has captured the heart of the holiday season for more than 112 years, bringing people together through kindness and generosity,” said Sheila Holman, marketing vice president for USPS. “We’re excited for the new season of the Dear Santa docuseries to shine a light on this incredible American tradition, showing how small acts of goodwill can make a big difference.”

Just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, “Dear Santa, The Series” will make its debut on Sunday, Nov. 24, on ABC Owned Television Stations. The series will also air on Localish (the 24/7 network carried on Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Vidgo, Fubo, Rockbot, Roku Channel, Tubi, Xumo, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Prime Video, FreeVee and FireTV Alexa). The program will then stream on Hulu beginning Friday, Nov. 29.

The upcoming season reunites the award-winning team behind the critically acclaimed IFC Films feature documentary and the docuseries. Dana Nachman (“Pick of the Litter,” “Batkid Begins”) returns as director and producer, through her production company, Sweet World Films. Brendan Gaul and Brett Henenberg of TRAVERSE32, along with Chelsea Matter, will again serve as executive producers in addition to Sheila Holman, USPS vice president of marketing, and Shalene Starr, USPS manager of marketing operations.

Nachman is a veteran documentary filmmaker and former journalist. Her films have received dozens of awards from top film festivals across the United States and around the world. Her television news work earned her multiple Emms, an Edward R. Murrow Award and a regional AP Award. Nachman is a member of the Directors Guild of America.

This year marks the 112th anniversary of USPS Operation Santa. Since 1912, thousands of children and families in need have sent letters to Santa asking for everything from toys to the most basic of necessities. And each year, Santa has worked with the Postal Service in collaborating with generous human “elves” to fulfill those requests by Dec. 25.

