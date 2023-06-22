DEAR IKE: LOST LETTERS TO A TEEN IDOL Comes To The PBS App And WORLD Channel For Pride Month

Dear Ike: Lost Letters to a Teen Idol is about one kid's fantastic dreams of making movies.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

Dear Ike: Lost Letters to a Teen Idol, an animated documentary that made its broadcast premiere earlier this month on PBS SoCal as part of their Pride month programming, debuts nationwide on PBS WORLD this Friday, June 23rd.

As a teenager, Los Angeles filmmaker Dion Labriola had big dreams of one day making an animated science-fiction film. His ultimate goal was to have his favorite teen-actor of the time, Ike Eisenmann (best known for his role in Disney's 1975 hit Escape to Witch Mountain) star in the film. Dion's relentless pursuit of his dreams eventually led him on an incredible 40-year odyssey -- Dear Ike is the story of that journey.

The hour-long documentary, which premiered at Hollywood's Dances With Films film festival in September of 2021, follows Dion's path from a gay kid growing up in Akron, Ohio, to his adult life as a television editor in California. The story of that journey is told through Dion's actual letters and diary entries, and illustrated with his junior-high drawings, many of which were brought to life in modern animation done by Dion himself. The film also contains interviews with former teen actor (and idol) Ike Eisenmann.

Friday is the first of several broadcasts this weekend on PBS WORLD. In addition, the film will air again in the LA area on PBS SoCal at 7pm on June 30th. The film is also available to stream nationwide on the PBS app.


 



