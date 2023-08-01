DEADLOCKED: HOW AMERICA SHAPED THE SUPREME COURT Coming to Showtime

DEADLOCKED: HOW AMERICA SHAPED THE SUPREME COURT (previously announced as CONFIRMED) will  make its streaming debut on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on Friday, September 22.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Stage Access to Bring Classical Music and Arts Content to US Airports and Hotel Photo 1 Exclusive: Stage Access to Bring Classical Music and Arts Content to US Airports and Hotels with ReachTV Partnership
TLC Reveals Final 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT Couples Photo 2 TLC Reveals Final 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT Couples
Photos: ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Goes Broadway For Third Season With Meryl Streep, Ash Photo 3 Photos: ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Goes Broadway For Season 3
Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Film MAESTRO to Premiere at Venice Film Festival Photo 4 Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic to Premiere at Venice Film Festival

DEADLOCKED: HOW AMERICA SHAPED THE SUPREME COURT Coming to Showtime

As the country reflects on the one-year anniversary of the historic Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision that effectively overturned Roe v. Wade, and as the Supreme Court Justices increasingly are under the microscope, SHOWTIME TODAY announced that its timely four-part docuseries DEADLOCKED: HOW AMERICA SHAPED THE SUPREME COURT (previously announced as CONFIRMED) will  make its streaming debut on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on Friday, September 22, and premiere that day at 8 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME.

From Emmy®-winning director Dawn Porter (The Way I See It, John Lewis: Good Trouble), DEADLOCKED traces the modern history of the Supreme Court and examines the people, decisions and confirmation battles that have shaped the Court into what it is today. 

Weighing in on all rights protected by the Constitution, the nine unelected Justices of the Supreme Court have the final word on issues that impact our democracy and daily lives, including the right to privacy and access to the ballot.

DEADLOCKED premieres at a profoundly consequential time, as Americans grapple with a Supreme Court drastically remade by former President Donald Trump;  the historic confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson; the unprecedented leak from inside the Court’s chambers; and the aftershock of the landmark Dobbs decision’s effective reversal of Roe v. Wade.

To understand this critical moment, the series travels back to the 1950s when Chief Justice Earl Warren heralded an era of progressive legal decisions spurred by the nation’s changing values, paving the zigzagging path the country is still walking today. DEADLOCKED reveals how the Supreme Court’s ideological balance has shifted over the years to reflect the hopes – and fears – of American citizens, exploring the interconnectedness between the Court’s and the nation’s future.

“The United States Supreme Court is one of the most powerful institutions in the world, determining the rights we all rely on. In this series, I wanted to explore the history that led us to this moment where we have a Court issuing rulings in a manner that appears more ideological than legally sound,” said Porter. “Whether they are ignoring precedent, cherry picking history to overrule long-standing precedent or deciding an unprecedented number of cases on the emergency docket without opinion, this Court is unlike any from the modern era.”

Porter’s latest film The Lady Bird Diaries is an all-archival documentary about Lady Bird Johnson that debuted at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival, winning the Lone Star Award. Her recent work includes 37 Words, The Me You Can’t See, executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, Emmy-nominated The Way I See It, John Lewis: GOOD TROUBLE and Gideon’s Army, for which she was nominated for an Emmy and a Film Independent Spirit Award as director. She also won an Emmy for the multi-platform project Un(re)solved, which investigated civil-rights era cold cases. 

DEADLOCKED: HOW AMERICA SHAPED THE SUPREME COURT is produced for SHOWTIME by Trilogy Films. In addition to directing, Porter is an executive producer, along with Eli Holzman, Vinnie Malhotra and Aaron Saidman.

About Paramount+

Paramount+, a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, combines live sports, breaking news and a Mountain of Entertainment™. The premium streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel.

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, the service's cornerstone plan, is also home to SHOWTIME content including scripted hits, critically acclaimed nonfiction projects, SHOWTIME SPORTS® (including industry-leading SHOWTIME Boxing) and films. This premium plan includes unmatched events and sports programming through the local live CBS stream, including golf to basketball and more, plus streaming access to CBS News Network for 24/7 news and CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis.  




RELATED STORIES - TV

1
HALLOWEEN H20: 20 YEARS LATER Sets Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD SteelBook Photo
HALLOWEEN H20: 20 YEARS LATER Sets Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD SteelBook

Directed by Steve Miner and written by Debra Hill, John Carpenter, and Robert Zappia, HALLOWEEN H20: 20 YEARS LATER features a sensational supporting cast, including Josh Hartnett (in his feature film debut), Michelle Williams, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Adam Arkin, LL Cool J, and horror icon (and mother of Jamie Lee Curtis) Janet Leigh.

2
HBO Now Accepting Submissions For Documentary Initiative Photo
HBO Now Accepting Submissions For Documentary Initiative

In its first year, the program offered $50,000 grants, one-on-one mentorship, and group workshops to 10 emerging filmmakers from across the United States. Beyond the initial grant, HBO Documentary Films and The Gotham Film & Media Institute provided resources and mentorship to support the development of documentary projects.

3
DISENCHANTMENT to End With Photo
DISENCHANTMENT to End With

The series features the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson (“Bean”), Eric Andre (“Luci”) and Nat Faxon (“Elfo”) along with John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Noel Fielding, Meredith Hagner, David Herman, Sharon Horgan, Maurice LaMarche, Lucy Montgomery and Billy West. Watch the final video trailer now.

4
SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Sets Digital, 4K UHD & Blu-ray Photo
SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Sets Digital, 4K UHD & Blu-ray

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga (2018, Best Animated Feature Film, Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse), SPIDER-MAN™: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Café Mambo Ibiza Launches Ultimate DJ Competition With AbsolutCafé Mambo Ibiza Launches Ultimate DJ Competition With Absolut
Durand Bernarr Partners With Spotify for Two New Spotify SinglesDurand Bernarr Partners With Spotify for Two New Spotify Singles
Kim Petras Joins Sofia Reyes & Danna Paola on 'Tqum'Kim Petras Joins Sofia Reyes & Danna Paola on 'Tqum'
Richard Walters Releases New Single 'Anchor'Richard Walters Releases New Single 'Anchor'

Videos

Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer Video Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY Video
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer Video
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
FUNNY GIRL
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE