DAUGHTERS OF DARKNESS Will Be Released on 4K Oct. 27

International screen icon Delphine Seyrig (LAST YEAR AT MARIENBAD) stars as Elizabeth Bathory, an ageless Countess with a beautiful young 'companion' (Goth goddess Andrea Rau) and a legendary legacy of perversion.

But when the two women seduce a troubled newlywed couple (Canadian beauty Danielle Ouimet and John Karlen of DARK SHADOWS and CAGNEY & LACEY), they unleash a frenzy of sudden violence and depraved desire that shocked both art house audiences and grindhouse crowds worldwide.

Co-written and directed by Harry Kümel, DAUGHTERS OF DARKNESS remains one of the most exquisitely mesmerizing adult horror films ever made.

Blue Underground is now proud to present the uncensored Director's Cut of this classic psychosexual shocker in a gorgeous restoration, scanned in 4K 16-bit from its long-lost original 35mm camera negative, with Dolby Vision HDR and a new Dolby Atmos audio mix, packed with revealing Extras!

