DANMACHI Season 5 Officially Confirmed

The anime is set to embark on its fifth season, as announced during the 10th-anniversary event for the series.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

DANMACHI Season 5 Officially Confirmed

Exciting news for "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?" fans! The anime is set to embark on its fifth season, as announced during the 10th-anniversary event for the series. The revelation came with a promotional video, teaser visual, and the official logo for the upcoming season, titled "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V."

The fourth season, titled "Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka IV Shinshō Meikyū-hen," premiered in Japan in July 2022, running for 11 episodes. HIDIVE is currently streaming the anime under the title "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV."

Everything You Need To Know About DanMachi

For those unfamiliar with the series, the first season kicked off in April 2015 with 13 episodes, followed by the second season in July 2019 with 12 episodes. The third season faced a brief delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic but eventually premiered in October 2020. Sentai Filmworks holds the licensing for the third season, which is available for streaming on HIDIVE. However, Crunchyroll removed it from its platform in March 2022.

The extensive "DanMachi" franchise also includes two OVAs, the film "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion," and the spinoff TV series "Sword Oratoria: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side."

For fans eager to delve into the source material, Yen Press is publishing both Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda's original novel series and the Sword Oratoria spinoff novels. Additionally, the corresponding manga adaptations are available in North America.

As the countdown begins for the fifth season, fans can anticipate more adventures in the labyrinthine world of "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?". The caption in the promotional material succinctly captures the sentiment: "I want my wish to come true."

