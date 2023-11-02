DANCING WITH THE STARS Sets 'Music Video Night' Performance Lineup; Paula Abdul to Guest Judge

Tune is as the eight remaining couples prepare for an electrifying night as they perform dances to songs behind the most iconic music videos, airing TUESDAY, NOV. 7 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST/PST, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CST), simulcasting LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu.

Special guest judge, singer, dancer and choreographer Paula Abdul will walk out to “Forever Your Girl” by Paula Abdul, plus the fan-favorite team dance competition returns to the ballroom:

Team 4 Everybody – “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” by Backstreet Boys

Alyson & Sasha, Jason & Daniella, Ariana & Pasha and Barry & Peta

Team Young'n Style – “Gangnam Style” by PSY

Harry & Rylee, Lele & Brandon, Xochitl & Val and Charity & Artem

Fans will be able to vote during the live simulcast of the show in the EST/CST time zones. During this time, online voting will be available to fans in any time zone in the U.S., its territories and Canada via dwtsvote.abc.com, and fans with a participating U.S. wireless carrier can also vote via SMS/text (fans in Canada cannot vote via SMS/text). Live viewer votes will be combined with the judges’ scores each episode to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination.

The eight remaining couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:

TV and film star Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Quickstep to “Candyman” by Christina Aguilera.

Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Jazz to “Hollaback Girl” by Gwen Stefani.

Ariana Madix (“Vanderpump Rules”) and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Cha Cha to “I’m A Slave 4 U” by Britney Spears.

Singer and social media star Lele Pons and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Salsa to “Whenever, Wherever” by Shakira.

Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Jazz to “All For You” by Janet Jackson.

GRAMMY®-winning singer Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Jazz to “Take On Me” by a-ha.

Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Jazz to “It’s Gonna Be Me” by *NSYNC.

“The Brady Bunch” actor Barry Williams and pro Peta Murgatroyd will perform a Quickstep to “I’m Still Standing” by Elton John.

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

The show is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

Photo: Disney/Eric McCandless