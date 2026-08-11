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DAFT DISKO French House & Disco Party to Hit Fox Theatre

The all-ages dance party draws on sounds from Daft Punk, Justice, Chic, and Stardust.

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DAFT DISKO French House & Disco Party to Hit Fox Theatre

A French House and disco-themed dance party called DAFT DISKO is set to take over the Fox Theatre, with doors opening at 7:00 pm and the show beginning at 8:00 pm. The event will draw on the sounds of artists including Daft Punk, Stardust, Breakbot, Justice, Cassius, Giorgio Moroder, Chic, Phoenix, Soulwax, Kavinsky, Boys Noize, and Duck Sauce, among others. The all-ages show is open to those under 16 when accompanied by an adult, with general admission and reserved rail seated tickets available.

The party draws inspiration from a broad roster of French House, disco, and dance acts: Daft Punk, Stardust, Breakbot, Justice, Cassius, Uffie, Giorgio Moroder, Chic, Yuksek, Modjo, Phoenix, Mr. Oizo, Modjo, Purple Disco Machine, Soulwax, Etienne De Crecy, Kavinsky, Fred Falke, Boston Bun, Le Knight Club, Armand Van Helden, DJ Falcon, Vitalic, Alex Gopher, DJ Mehdi, Mylo, Boys Noize, The Bucketheads, Parcels, Dimitri From Paris, Duck Sauce, and many more.

Event Details

Saturday, November 21, 2026

Fox Theatre

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

Tickets: https://tixr.com/e/202090

General Admission Tickets | Reserved Rail Seated Tickets

All Ages (under 16 with an adult)

Tickets are also available online at www.foxtheatre.com.

Click Here to Get Tickets
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