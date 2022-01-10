Cynthia Erivo to Star In & Produce Netflix's BLINK SPEED

Tony-winner Cynthia Erivo has been set to star in and produce Blink Speed, a new sci-fi film for Netflix. The film is based on a short story by Eric Brown, who will also pen the new adaptation.

Deadline reports that The Trial of the Chicago 7 producer Matt Jackson is also attached to produce.

Erivo will star as a young woman who is plagued by a rare and mysterious intellectual ability after an event that nearly killed her. The new skill may also aid her in unlocking the truth behind her fractured memory of her mysterious past.

Cynthia Erivo was recently announced to play Elphaba in Jon M. Chu's upcoming film adaption of Wicked, alongside Ariana Grande as Glinda. She won a Tony award in 2017 for her performance as Celie in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple.

In 2019, Erivo starred as Harriet Tubman in the biopic Harriet. Her performance earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, and she got a second one for Best Original Song for "Stand Up," which she co-wrote for the film with Joshuah Brian Campbell. She next appeared in the HBO crime miniseries THE OUTSIDER and played Aretha Franklin on the National Geographic anthology series Genius.

She will next be seen in Disney's live action Pinocchio remake as The Fairy, alongside Tom Hanks.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski