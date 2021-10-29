Cynthia Erivo, Yo-Yo Ma & More Will Take Part in CARE Impact Awards

CARE, the leading humanitarian organization dedicated to saving lives, defeating poverty, and achieving social justice by empowering women and girls, announced TODAY that the 4th annual CARE Impact Awards will take place virtually on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 8PM ET. The event will focus on resilience and celebrating people from around the world who embody what it means to overcome hardship, adversity, and obstacles.

Hosted by Laura Coates, CARE Global Advisory Council member, CNN legal analyst, and SiriusXM host, the program will feature inspirational remarks from exciting speakers and powerful stories from global leaders and changemakers. Notable honorees include former U.S. Secretary of State, Hillary Rodham Clinton; Chief Executive Officer of UPS, Carol B. Tomé; CEO of PepsiCo, Africa, Middle East, South Asia, Eugene Willemsen; Board Chair of Women Moving Millions & ERA Fund for Women's Equality, S. Mona Sinha; Ford Foundation President, Darren Walker; and OneUnited Bank President & COO, Teri Williams. Each will be recognized for their philanthropy, activism, and groundbreaking work to further CARE's mission both in the United States and internationally. The event will also include dazzling performances from Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winner and multi-hyphenate, Cynthia Erivo and acclaimed Grammy Award-winning cellist, and one of TIME's 100 most influential people of 2020, Yo-Yo Ma.

"This past year has required immense resilience by billions of people around the world. At this year's Impact Awards, we salute the incredible change-makers, who have shown their commitment to community and the well-being of those in need at such a critical time in our history," said Michelle Nunn, President and CEO of CARE USA. "The Impact Awards serve as a powerful reminder of the good that can be achieved when extraordinary individuals dedicated to making the world a better place work together to improve the human condition with a generosity of heart and spirit."

The Impact Awards coincides with the 75th anniversary of CARE as well as that of the CARE Package®, which provided necessities to struggling families in Europe in the wake of WWII. A historic symbol of hope, the CARE Package® provides vital supplies of nutritious food and other items to families and communities worldwide, including, for the first time in 2020, to those in need in the United States. To date, more than 100 million CARE Packages® have been delivered around the world with 8.5 million delivered since the pandemic to the hardest hit communities globally.

The evening will help raise awareness and funds for CARE's efforts in 100 countries through the Crisis Response Campaign, the largest fundraising campaign in CARE's history, which will bring critical aid, including via CARE Packages®, to millions of people facing hardships at home and abroad.

For more information and free event registration, visit: http://www.careimpactawards.org

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos