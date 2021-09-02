Curt Wiser Announces Streaming Thriller Virtual Series LEAVE QUIETLY

It's a wrap and new virtual streaming series Leave Quietly is set to deliver echoes of terror.

When a group of friends on an Audio-Chat App confront a mysterious stranger, they get more than they bargained for. That is the premise of Leave Quietly, a new suspense packed streaming series written and directed by Curt Wiser (Cam-Girl).

This chilling, limited series features an ensemble cast which includes genre favorites Victoria De Mare (the Killjoy franchise), Brooke Lewis Bellas (iMurders), Susan Lanier (The Hills Have Eyes) and Jackie DALLAS (Stranger Things - TV Series), alongside Preston Butler III (The Face of Evil), Doug Penikas (Glee - TV Series), Michael Ruesga (Talons) and Elena Dizon (Shooter - TV Series). Close attention was paid to the group dynamic of these actors while casting. Here is what Brooke Lewis Bellas had to say about working on this project.

"This pandemic has brought some challenging times for us creatives. When Curt reached out to my talent reps with an offer for me to act in his virtual web series, Leave Quietly, I was absolutely thrilled! He afforded us actors the opportunity to do what we love from the safety of our homes. I am a fan of Curt's writing talents, so when I read the script, I fell in love with my sassy role of Amber and was fortunate to work opposite another incredibly talented cast, and had fun having Curt Direct me for the first time!" - Actress, Brooke Lewis Bellas

With social media being more pervasive now than ever, Curt Wiser wanted to explore a Horror narrative set in this new type of chat platform we see today. There is a growing popularity of Audio-Chat apps such as Clubhouse and Greenroom. Here is what the Writer/Director had to say about Leave Quietly.

"I find this story to be a timely echo of the anxiety driven by our tech-heavy culture today. It was a thrill to work with this tremendous cast which includes some Horror icons. Leave Quietly was the right project to produce during the pandemic while also making use of my Visual Effects Backgroud." - Writer/Director, Curt Wiser

Curt Wiser takes note of a few influences like the Apple TV Plus series Calls (2021) and the captivating found footage hit Host (2020). Leave Quietly is now in Post-Production and is expected for release in the festival and streaming markets in 2022.