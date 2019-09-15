Creative Arts Emmy Awards Winners Announced; FREE SOLO, LEAVING NEVERLAND, Norman Lear, and More!
Last night the Creative Arts Emmy Awards were presented!
RuPaul's Drag Race took home the awards for Outstanding Hairstyling, Outstanding Costumes and RuPaul Charles won for Outstanding Host. Free Solo was another big winner of the night, taking home seven Emmys including Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Cinematography as well as Sound Mixing and Editing.
When LEAVING NEVERLAND took home the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special award, director and producer Dan Reed made it a point to thank THE BRAVE young men for coming forward about the sexual abuses they had suffered.
"None of this would have been possible without the incredible courage and determination of Wade and James and their families, and I wanted to salute that," Reed said. "This is one of the first times we've been able to shine light on child sexual abuse....the pattern of how it unfolds is not an easy story to tell....it often remains undisclosed for so many decades, so I thank them from the bottom of my heart."
Another big win for the night was Norman Lear, who became the oldest Emmy winner ever when he took home the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) award for Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's 'All In the Family' And 'The Jeffersons.'
"Thank you, thank you, and holy sh*t," Lear said when he accepted the award. "I got a great reaction, saying that when opening a Christmas present when I was seven years old. It's 90 years later, and I feel much the same."
Check out the full list of winners below!
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All In THE FAMILY And The Jeffersons
ABC, Smoking Baby Productions, ACT III Productions, Gary Sanchez Productions, D'Arconville and Sony Pictures Television
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool
CBS, CBS Television Studios / Fulwell 73
Outstanding Production Design For Variety Special
RENT
Fox, 20th Century FOX Television
Jason Sherwood, Production Designer
Adam Rowe, Art Director
John Sparano, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For Variety, Reality or Competition Series
Saturday Night Live, Host: John Mulaney, Host: Emma Stone
NBC, SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Eugene Lee, Production Designer
Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer
Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Queer Eye
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Apple Music, CBS Television Studios / Fulwell 73
Ben Winston, Executive Producer
James Corden, Executive Producer
Eric Pankowski, Executive Producer
David Young, Supervising Producer
Sheila Rogers, Supervising Producer
Diana Miller, Producer
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Love, Death & Robots, "The Witness"
Netflix, Blur Studio
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
Free Solo
National Geographic, National Geographic Documentary Films, Little Monster Films, Itinerant Media, Parkes+MacDonald/Image Nation
Bob Eisenhardt, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Narrator
Our Planet, "One Planet"
Netflix, Silverback Films
Sir David Attenborough, Narrator
Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Underscore)
Free Solo
National Geographic, National Geographic Documentary Films, Little Monster Films, Itinerant Media, Parkes+MacDonald/Image Nation
Marco Beltrami, Music by
Brandon Roberts, Music by
Outstanding Music Direction
Fosse/Verdon, "Life Is A Cabaret"
FX Networks, FOX 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Alex Lacamoire, Music Direction by
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, "I Have To Get Out/Song Title: Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal"
The CW, CBS Television Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television
Adam Schlesinger, Music & Lyrics by
Rachel Bloom, Music & Lyrics by
Jack Dolgen, Lyrics by
Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within An Unscripted Program
Free Solo, 360
National Geographic, National Geographic Documentary Films
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Directed by/Produced by
Jimmy Chin, Directed by/Produced by
Evan Hayes, Produced by National Geographic
Framestore
Outstanding Interactive Program
NASA And SpaceX: The Interactive Demo-1 Launch
YouTube, NASA and SpaceX
NASA
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019
CBS, CBS Television Studios / Fulwell 73
Oleg Sekulovski, Technical Director
Taylor Campanian, Video Control
Joel Binger, Camera
Jim Velarde, Camera
Edward Nelson, Camera
Mark McIntire, Camera
Adam Margolis, Camera
Jorge Farris, Camera
Mike Jarocki, Camera
Peter Hutchison, Camera
Charlie Wupperman, Camera
Joshua Gitersonke, Camera
Ian McGlocklin, Camera
Doug Longwill, Camera
Josh Greenrock, Camera
Trace Dantzig, Camera William O'Donnell, Camera
Max Kerby, Camera
Scott Acosta, Camera
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Psychics"
HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Dave Saretsky, Technical Director
August Yuson, Senior Video Control
John Harrison, Camera
Dante Pagano, Camera
Jake Hoover, Camera
Phil Salanto, Camera
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
Creating Saturday Night Live
NBC (nbc.com), SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Lorne Michaels, Executive Producer
Oz Rodriguez, Co-Executive Producer
Chris Voss, Co-Executive Producer
Matt Yonks, Co-Executive Producer
Michael Scogin, Supervising Producer
Erin Doyle, Producer
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
Netflix, A Netflix Original Production
Hannah Gadsby, Written by
Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, "Kenya"
CNN, CNN Original Series, Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.
Anthony Bourdain, Written by
Outstanding Choreography for a Variety or Reality Programming
World of Dance, Routines: "Piece by Piece," "Don't Wanna Think," "Fix You"
NBC, Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance
Outstanding Individual Achievement In Animation
Age of Sail
Outstanding Innovation In Interactive Programming (juried)
Artificial
Outstanding Motion Design (juried)
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj
Outstanding Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking (TIE)
RBG
CNN, CNN Films, Storyville Films
Julie Cohen, Produced by
Betsy West, Produced by
Amy Entelis, Executive Producer
Courtney Sexton, Executive Producer
The Sentence
HBO, HBO DOCUMENTARY FILMS in association with Park Pictures
Sam Bisbee, Produced by
Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Produced by
Rudy Valdez, Executive Producer Wendy Nau, Executive Producer
Outstanding Informational Series or Special
Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown
CNN, CNN Original Series, Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.
Anthony Bourdain, Executive Producer
Christopher Collins, Executive Producer
Lydia Tenaglia, Executive Producer
Sandra Zweig, Executive Producer
Jared Andrukanis, Co-Executive Producer
Michael Steed, Producer
Jonathan Cianfrani, Producer
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Leaving Neverland
HBO, HBO DOCUMENTARY FILMS in association with Channel 4 and Amos Pictures
Dan Reed, Produced by
Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer
Lisa Heller, Executive Producer
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Our Planet
Netflix, Silverback Films
Sophie Lanfear, Produced by
Alastair Fothergill, Series Producer
Keith Scholey, Series Producer
Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Saturday Night Live, Host: Adam Sandler
NBC, SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Louie Zakarian, Department Head Makeup Artist
Amy Tagliamonti, Key Makeup Artist
Jason Milani, Key Makeup Artist
Rachel Pagani, Additional Makeup Artist
Sarah Egan, Makeup Artist
Young Beck, Makeup Artist
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special
RuPaul's Drag Race, "Trump: The Rusical"
VH1, World of Wonder Productions
Hector Pocasangre, Hairstylist
Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Programming
RuPaul's Drag Race, "Trump: The Rusical"
VH1, World of Wonder Productions
Zaldy Goco, Costume Designer (RuPaul)
Art Conn, Costume Designer (Michelle Visage)
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
Queer Eye, "Black Girl Magic"
Netflix, Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC
Hisham Abed, Directed by
Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program
Queer Eye
Netflix, Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC
Gretchen Palek, SVP, Casting & Talent
Danielle Gervais, VP, Casting & Talent
Quinn Fegan, Casting Producer
Ally Capriotti Grant, Location Casting
Pamela Vallarelli, Location Casting
Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Free Solo
National Geographic, National Geographic Documentary Films, Little Monster Films, Itinerant Media, Parkes+MacDonald/Image Nation
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Directed by
Jimmy Chin, Directed by
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Springsteen On Broadway
Netflix, Thrill Hill Productions, Inc.
Thom Zimny, Directed by
Outstanding Animated Program
The Simpsons, "Mad About The Toy"
Fox, Gracie Films in association with 20th Century FOX Television
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Family Guy, "Con Heiress"
Fox, 20th Century FOX Television
Seth MacFarlane as Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Brian Griffin, Glenn Quagmire, Tom Tucker, Seamus
Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "The Wax & The Furious" (segment)
HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Ryan Barger, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program
United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell, "Hmong Americans And The Secret War"
CNN, CNN Original Series, Main Event Media, All3Media America
Alessandro Soares, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program
Queer Eye, Series Body Of Work
Netflix, Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC
Joseph Deshano, Editor
Matthew Miller, Editor
Ryan Taylor, Editor
Carlos Gamarra, Editor
Iain Tibbles, Editor
Tony Zajkowski, Editor
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
Aretha! A Grammy Celebration For The Queen Of Soul
CBS, AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC
Paul Wittman, Production Mixer
Josh Morton, Re-Recording Mixer
Paul Sandweiss, Music Mixer
Kristian Pedregon, Music Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio
Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer
Patrick Baltzell, House PA Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program
Free Solo
National Geographic, National Geographic Documentary Films, Little Monster Films, Itinerant Media, Parkes+MacDonald/Image Nation
Tom Fleischman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Ric Schnupp, Re-Recording Mixer
Tyson Lozensky, Scoring Mixer
Jim Hurst, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
Free Solo
National Geographic, National Geographic Documentary Films, Little Monster Films, Itinerant Media, Parkes+MacDonald/Image Nation
Deborah Wallach, Sound Supervisor
Filipe Messeder, Sound Effects Editor
Jim Schultz, Music Editor
Roland Vajs, Foley Editor
Nuno Bento, Foley Artist
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special
RENT
Fox, 20th Century FOX Television
Al Gurdon, Lighting Designer
Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director
Ben Green, Lighting Director
Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director
Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Saturday Night Live, Host: John Mulaney
NBC, SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Richard McGuinness, Lighting Director
Geoffrey Amoral, Lighting Director
William McGuinness, Lighting Director
Trevor Brown, Lighting Director
Tim Stasse, Lighting Director
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell
CNN, NN Original Series, Main Event Media, All3Media America
W. Kamau Bell, Executive Producer
Jimmy Fox, Executive Producer
Layla Smith, Executive Producer
Tim Pastore, Executive Producer
Justin Yungfleisch, Executive Producer
Amy Entelis, Executive Producer
Lizzie Fox, Executive Producer
Lauren Thompson, Co-Executive Producer
David E.J. Berger, Supervising Producer
Dwayne Kennedy, Supervising Producer
Geraldine L. Porras, Supervising Producer
Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program
Free Solo
National Geographic, National Geographic Documentary Films, Little Monster Films, Itinerant Media, Parkes+MacDonald/Image Nation
Jimmy Chin, Director of Photography
Clair Popkin, Director of Photography
Mikey Schaefer, Cinematography by
Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program
Life Below Zero, Series Body Of Work
National Geographic • BBC Studios
Mike Cheeseman, Director of Photography
Danny Day, Director of Photography
David Lovejoy, Director of Photography
Ben Mullin, Director of Photography
John Griber, Director of Photography
Benji Lanpher, Director of Photography
Terry Pratt, Director of Photography