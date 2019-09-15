Creative Arts Emmy Awards Winners Announced; FREE SOLO, LEAVING NEVERLAND, Norman Lear, and More!

Last night the Creative Arts Emmy Awards were presented!

RuPaul's Drag Race took home the awards for Outstanding Hairstyling, Outstanding Costumes and RuPaul Charles won for Outstanding Host. Free Solo was another big winner of the night, taking home seven Emmys including Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Cinematography as well as Sound Mixing and Editing.

When LEAVING NEVERLAND took home the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special award, director and producer Dan Reed made it a point to thank THE BRAVE young men for coming forward about the sexual abuses they had suffered.

"None of this would have been possible without the incredible courage and determination of Wade and James and their families, and I wanted to salute that," Reed said. "This is one of the first times we've been able to shine light on child sexual abuse....the pattern of how it unfolds is not an easy story to tell....it often remains undisclosed for so many decades, so I thank them from the bottom of my heart."

Another big win for the night was Norman Lear, who became the oldest Emmy winner ever when he took home the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) award for Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's 'All In the Family' And 'The Jeffersons.'

"Thank you, thank you, and holy sh*t," Lear said when he accepted the award. "I got a great reaction, saying that when opening a Christmas present when I was seven years old. It's 90 years later, and I feel much the same."

Check out the full list of winners below!

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All In THE FAMILY And The Jeffersons

ABC, Smoking Baby Productions, ACT III Productions, Gary Sanchez Productions, D'Arconville and Sony Pictures Television

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool

CBS, CBS Television Studios / Fulwell 73

Outstanding Production Design For Variety Special

RENT

Fox, 20th Century FOX Television

Jason Sherwood, Production Designer

Adam Rowe, Art Director

John Sparano, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For Variety, Reality or Competition Series

Saturday Night Live, Host: John Mulaney, Host: Emma Stone

NBC, SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Eugene Lee, Production Designer

Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer

Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Queer Eye

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Apple Music, CBS Television Studios / Fulwell 73

Ben Winston, Executive Producer

James Corden, Executive Producer

Eric Pankowski, Executive Producer

David Young, Supervising Producer

Sheila Rogers, Supervising Producer

Diana Miller, Producer

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Love, Death & Robots, "The Witness"

Netflix, Blur Studio

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Free Solo

National Geographic, National Geographic Documentary Films, Little Monster Films, Itinerant Media, Parkes+MacDonald/Image Nation

Bob Eisenhardt, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Narrator

Our Planet, "One Planet"

Netflix, Silverback Films

Sir David Attenborough, Narrator

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Underscore)

Free Solo

National Geographic, National Geographic Documentary Films, Little Monster Films, Itinerant Media, Parkes+MacDonald/Image Nation

Marco Beltrami, Music by

Brandon Roberts, Music by

Outstanding Music Direction

Fosse/Verdon, "Life Is A Cabaret"

FX Networks, FOX 21 Television Studios and FX Productions

Alex Lacamoire, Music Direction by

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, "I Have To Get Out/Song Title: Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal"

The CW, CBS Television Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television

Adam Schlesinger, Music & Lyrics by

Rachel Bloom, Music & Lyrics by

Jack Dolgen, Lyrics by

Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within An Unscripted Program

Free Solo, 360

National Geographic, National Geographic Documentary Films

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Directed by/Produced by

Jimmy Chin, Directed by/Produced by

Evan Hayes, Produced by National Geographic

Framestore

Outstanding Interactive Program

NASA And SpaceX: The Interactive Demo-1 Launch

YouTube, NASA and SpaceX

NASA

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019

CBS, CBS Television Studios / Fulwell 73

Oleg Sekulovski, Technical Director

Taylor Campanian, Video Control

Joel Binger, Camera

Jim Velarde, Camera

Edward Nelson, Camera

Mark McIntire, Camera

Adam Margolis, Camera

Jorge Farris, Camera

Mike Jarocki, Camera

Peter Hutchison, Camera

Charlie Wupperman, Camera

Joshua Gitersonke, Camera

Ian McGlocklin, Camera

Doug Longwill, Camera

Josh Greenrock, Camera

Trace Dantzig, Camera William O'Donnell, Camera

Max Kerby, Camera

Scott Acosta, Camera

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Psychics"

HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Dave Saretsky, Technical Director

August Yuson, Senior Video Control

John Harrison, Camera

Dante Pagano, Camera

Jake Hoover, Camera

Phil Salanto, Camera

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Creating Saturday Night Live

NBC (nbc.com), SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Lorne Michaels, Executive Producer

Oz Rodriguez, Co-Executive Producer

Chris Voss, Co-Executive Producer

Matt Yonks, Co-Executive Producer

Michael Scogin, Supervising Producer

Erin Doyle, Producer

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

Netflix, A Netflix Original Production

Hannah Gadsby, Written by

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, "Kenya"

CNN, CNN Original Series, Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.

Anthony Bourdain, Written by

Outstanding Choreography for a Variety or Reality Programming

World of Dance, Routines: "Piece by Piece," "Don't Wanna Think," "Fix You"

NBC, Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance

Outstanding Individual Achievement In Animation

Age of Sail

Outstanding Innovation In Interactive Programming (juried)

Artificial

Outstanding Motion Design (juried)

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Outstanding Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking (TIE)

RBG

CNN, CNN Films, Storyville Films

Julie Cohen, Produced by

Betsy West, Produced by

Amy Entelis, Executive Producer

Courtney Sexton, Executive Producer

The Sentence

HBO, HBO DOCUMENTARY FILMS in association with Park Pictures

Sam Bisbee, Produced by

Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Produced by

Rudy Valdez, Executive Producer Wendy Nau, Executive Producer

Outstanding Informational Series or Special

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown

CNN, CNN Original Series, Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.

Anthony Bourdain, Executive Producer

Christopher Collins, Executive Producer

Lydia Tenaglia, Executive Producer

Sandra Zweig, Executive Producer

Jared Andrukanis, Co-Executive Producer

Michael Steed, Producer

Jonathan Cianfrani, Producer

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Leaving Neverland

HBO, HBO DOCUMENTARY FILMS in association with Channel 4 and Amos Pictures

Dan Reed, Produced by

Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer

Lisa Heller, Executive Producer

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Our Planet

Netflix, Silverback Films

Sophie Lanfear, Produced by

Alastair Fothergill, Series Producer

Keith Scholey, Series Producer

Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)

Saturday Night Live, Host: Adam Sandler

NBC, SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Louie Zakarian, Department Head Makeup Artist

Amy Tagliamonti, Key Makeup Artist

Jason Milani, Key Makeup Artist

Rachel Pagani, Additional Makeup Artist

Sarah Egan, Makeup Artist

Young Beck, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special

RuPaul's Drag Race, "Trump: The Rusical"

VH1, World of Wonder Productions

Hector Pocasangre, Hairstylist

Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Programming

RuPaul's Drag Race, "Trump: The Rusical"

VH1, World of Wonder Productions

Zaldy Goco, Costume Designer (RuPaul)

Art Conn, Costume Designer (Michelle Visage)

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Queer Eye, "Black Girl Magic"

Netflix, Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC

Hisham Abed, Directed by

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

Queer Eye

Netflix, Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC

Gretchen Palek, SVP, Casting & Talent

Danielle Gervais, VP, Casting & Talent

Quinn Fegan, Casting Producer

Ally Capriotti Grant, Location Casting

Pamela Vallarelli, Location Casting

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Free Solo

National Geographic, National Geographic Documentary Films, Little Monster Films, Itinerant Media, Parkes+MacDonald/Image Nation

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Directed by

Jimmy Chin, Directed by

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Springsteen On Broadway

Netflix, Thrill Hill Productions, Inc.

Thom Zimny, Directed by

Outstanding Animated Program

The Simpsons, "Mad About The Toy"

Fox, Gracie Films in association with 20th Century FOX Television

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Family Guy, "Con Heiress"

Fox, 20th Century FOX Television

Seth MacFarlane as Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Brian Griffin, Glenn Quagmire, Tom Tucker, Seamus

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "The Wax & The Furious" (segment)

HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Ryan Barger, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell, "Hmong Americans And The Secret War"

CNN, CNN Original Series, Main Event Media, All3Media America

Alessandro Soares, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

Queer Eye, Series Body Of Work

Netflix, Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC

Joseph Deshano, Editor

Matthew Miller, Editor

Ryan Taylor, Editor

Carlos Gamarra, Editor

Iain Tibbles, Editor

Tony Zajkowski, Editor

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

Aretha! A Grammy Celebration For The Queen Of Soul

CBS, AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC

Paul Wittman, Production Mixer

Josh Morton, Re-Recording Mixer

Paul Sandweiss, Music Mixer

Kristian Pedregon, Music Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio

Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer

Patrick Baltzell, House PA Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program

Free Solo

National Geographic, National Geographic Documentary Films, Little Monster Films, Itinerant Media, Parkes+MacDonald/Image Nation

Tom Fleischman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Ric Schnupp, Re-Recording Mixer

Tyson Lozensky, Scoring Mixer

Jim Hurst, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Free Solo

National Geographic, National Geographic Documentary Films, Little Monster Films, Itinerant Media, Parkes+MacDonald/Image Nation

Deborah Wallach, Sound Supervisor

Filipe Messeder, Sound Effects Editor

Jim Schultz, Music Editor

Roland Vajs, Foley Editor

Nuno Bento, Foley Artist

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

RENT

Fox, 20th Century FOX Television

Al Gurdon, Lighting Designer

Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director

Ben Green, Lighting Director

Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director

Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

Saturday Night Live, Host: John Mulaney

NBC, SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Richard McGuinness, Lighting Director

Geoffrey Amoral, Lighting Director

William McGuinness, Lighting Director

Trevor Brown, Lighting Director

Tim Stasse, Lighting Director

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell

CNN, NN Original Series, Main Event Media, All3Media America

W. Kamau Bell, Executive Producer

Jimmy Fox, Executive Producer

Layla Smith, Executive Producer

Tim Pastore, Executive Producer

Justin Yungfleisch, Executive Producer

Amy Entelis, Executive Producer

Lizzie Fox, Executive Producer

Lauren Thompson, Co-Executive Producer

David E.J. Berger, Supervising Producer

Dwayne Kennedy, Supervising Producer

Geraldine L. Porras, Supervising Producer

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

Free Solo

National Geographic, National Geographic Documentary Films, Little Monster Films, Itinerant Media, Parkes+MacDonald/Image Nation

Jimmy Chin, Director of Photography

Clair Popkin, Director of Photography

Mikey Schaefer, Cinematography by

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

Life Below Zero, Series Body Of Work

National Geographic • BBC Studios

Mike Cheeseman, Director of Photography

Danny Day, Director of Photography

David Lovejoy, Director of Photography

Ben Mullin, Director of Photography

John Griber, Director of Photography

Benji Lanpher, Director of Photography

Terry Pratt, Director of Photography





