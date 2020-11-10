Crackle's Original Reality Series BREAKING BEAUTY Debuts November 19th

Josh Varozza became an icon after photos of his 'Dudeoir' calendar shoot went viral.

Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company and one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, announced today the U.S. premiere of its original series, Breaking Beauty, launching on Thursday, November 19.

Josh Varozza became an icon after photos of his 'Dudeoir' calendar shoot went viral, sparking a social phenomenon and quickly becoming the face of a body positivity movement. In each episode of Breaking Beauty, the irrepressible 350 pound model travels across America to discover uniquely beautiful people doing unconventional things. Varozza explores the world of burlesque, fitness trainers, circus performers, filmmakers and more, bringing viewers on a journey of discovery, laughs, a few tears and ultimate self-acceptance. The series breaks down boundaries of conventional beauty and celebrates individuals who love the skin they're in.

As one of the only AVODs continually adding original and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences, Crackle adds Breaking Beauty alongside original and AVOD exclusive titles including Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, Spides, On Point, Anything is Possible - The Serge Ibaka Story, Blood and Money, Road to Race Day, Cleanin' Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters, The Clearing, and Going From Broke which was recently picked up for a second season.

"My hope is for viewers to watch Breaking Beauty and be motivated to become more accepting and inclusive," said Varozza. "It was rewarding to meet each of the characters and I know they will bring out a smile in everyone who watches on Crackle."

"We are thrilled to add Breaking Beauty to Crackle's ever-growing slate of original programming," said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. "Josh Varozza's fun and inspiring series breaks down conventional beauty in a way that will uplift our audience with positivity, hope and laughter."

The reality series is produced by OnlyGood TV, a social-mission based production studio delivering heartwarming and uplifting storytelling, with tales of real people inspiring positive social impact. Breaking Beauty is distributed worldwide by Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company and the supplier of exclusive and original content for Crackle Plus.

Crackle linear and VOD networks are available in the U.S. and can be accessed on up to 27 devices and services by the end of the year including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

