Cowboy Hearts to Debut on Roku Channel Starring Kristin Cavallari

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Roku and Kristin Cavallari will reunite to bring viewers the new romantic comedy 'Cowboy Hearts,' following the success of Roku Original 'The Reunion: Laguna Beach,' which broke viewership and engagement records for The Roku Channel. Tanner Novlan ('The Bold and The Beautiful') will star opposite Cavallari. The scripted rom-com, which marks Cavallari's return to a feature-film lead role after more than 17 years, will debut on The Roku Channel in early 2027 and is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios.

When a no-nonsense reality TV producer (Kristin Cavallari) is sent to Georgia to oversee the reboot of the hit dating show 'Cowboy Hearts,' she expects chaos behind the scenes, not romantic sparks with the cowboy himself (Tanner Novlan). Now, with the cameras rolling and her job on the line, she'll have to decide if love is worth going off script.

'After the success of 'The Reunion: Laguna Beach,' we knew we weren't done working with Kristin,' said Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals, Roku Media. 'Casting one of reality TV's most iconic stars as a reality TV producer was too good to resist — and she absolutely delivers in the role. Kristin and Tanner are fantastic together, the movie is a blast, and we can't wait for audiences to fall for 'Cowboy Hearts' next year.'

'I'm so excited to be stepping back into acting and getting to do something completely different with a rom-com!' said Kristin Cavallari. 'After such a great experience working with Roku on 'The Reunion: Laguna Beach,' it feels especially exciting to be working with their team again — but this time for a scripted film! I can't wait for everyone to see it.'

Kristin Cavallari is a television personality, entrepreneur, podcast host, and New York Times bestselling author. She rose to fame starring in MTV's hit reality series 'Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County' and 'The Hills,' and later her own docuseries, 'Very Cavallari' and 'Honestly Cavallari' on E!. She is the founder and CEO of lifestyle brand Uncommon James, which spans jewelry, beauty, fragrance, candles, and apparel. She also serves as co-founder of Fizzen, a protein sparkling fruit juice brand. In addition, Cavallari hosts the relationship and lifestyle podcast with Dear Media, 'Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari.' She currently resides in Tennessee with her three children.

'Cowboy Hearts' is directed by Traci Hays and written by Paris Herbert-Taylor. It is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios. Ashley Squires, Jessica Bahowich, Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer, and Fernando Szew executive produce for FOX Entertainment Studios. 'Cowboy Hearts' is overseen by Morgan Pichinson and Sabrina Lyall on behalf of Roku. FOX Entertainment Global will distribute the film internationally.

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