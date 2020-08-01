Courteney Cox Will Reprise Her Role as Gale Weathers in SCREAM Reboot

Courteney Cox will reprise her role as news reporter Gale Weathers for an upcoming reboot of Scream, from Spyglass Media Group and Paramount Pictures, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Cox joins the previously announced David Arquette, reprising his role as Dewey Riley.

The Scream reboot will film in Wilmington, North Carolina. Additional casting has yet to be announced. Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will direct. The screenplay is written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

Scream creator Kevin Williamson is executive producing alongside Chad Villela. Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak serving as producers.

Read more on The Hollywood Reporter.

Scream is a 1996 American comedy slasher film directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson. The film stars David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard, Rose McGowan, Skeet Ulrich, and Drew Barrymore. Released on December 20, 1996, it follows the character of Sidney Prescott (Campbell), a high school student in the fictional town of Woodsboro, California, who becomes the target of a mysterious killer in a Halloween costume known as Ghostface.

