Countess Luann, Nelly Furtado & More Join CANADA'S DRAG RACE Season Four As Guest Judges

The award-winning, Canadian series returns for a nine-episode run on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 9 p.m. ET.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

World of Wonder confirmed a star-studded selection of guest judges joining the table with Brooke Lynn HytesBrad Goreski, and Traci Melchor, on Season 4 of CANADA’S DRAG RACE. The much-anticipated Season 4 trailer to gear fans up for the season also premiered today. You can watch the trailer HERE.

The award-winning, Canadian series returns for a nine-episode run on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 9 p.m. ET in English and French on Crave, with new episodes dropping Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Season 4 launches simultaneously on World of Wonder’s SVOD platform WOW Presents Plus, in the U.S., and in more than 160 countries around the world, and coming soon to BBC Three and iPlayer in the U.K. New episodes will air every Thursday at 9pm ET.

Canada's Drag Race Season Four Guest Judges

Featuring special guests from the world of drag, television, music, fashion, film, arts, beauty, and more, the full lineup of guest judges includes:

  • Christian Allaire – Senior fashion and style writer at Vogue and author of The Power Style

  • Jaida Essence Hall - Winner of Season 12 of RUPAUL’s DRAG RACE and competitor on RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS Season 7

  • Luann de Lesseps – Original cast member of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY, singer, and model

  • Nelly Furtado – Grammy and JUNO Award-winning Canadian singer/songwriter

  • Ra’Jah O’Hara – World-renowned drag artist and winner of Season 1 of CANADA’S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD, plus competitor on RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE Season 11 and RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS Season 6

  • Rêve – JUNO Award-nominated Canadian dance-pop singer/songwriter

  • Sarain Fox – Canadian activist, broadcaster, and filmmaker

  • Tegan and Sara – JUNO Award-winning, Grammy-nominated, Canadian indie-pop sister duo

  • Winnie Harlow – Canadian supermodel, beauty entrepreneur, activist, and spokesperson  

Power-house brands joining CANADA’S DRAG RACE this season are Neutrogena®, Shoppers Drug Mart, TROJAN™, and göt2b®. All brands are integrated seamlessly throughout the season with innovative brand solutions across SVOD, digital, and social platforms. 

As was recently announced, the queens competing on Season 4 of CANADA’S DRAG RACE are: 

Watch the new trailer here:

In association with Crave, Season 4 of CANADA’S DRAG RACE is produced by Blue Ant Studios with World of Wonder. Executive Producers for Blue Ant Studios are Michael Kot, Betty Orr and Laura Michalchyshyn. Trevor Boris is Executive Producer/Showrunner, Yette Vandendam is Executive Producer/Supervising Producer. Executive Producers for World of Wonder are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, and Tom Campbell.

RuPaul serves as Executive Producer. For Bell Media, Justin Stockman is Executive Producer. Senior Production Executive is Danielle Pearson. Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming. Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming. Justin Stockman is Vice President, Content Development & Programming. and Karine Moses is Senior Vice President, Content Development & News.

About World of Wonder:

World of Wonder (WOW) has reshaped international pop culture, earning 30 Emmys, inspiring two Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via RuPaul’s Drag Race and DragCon. WOW’s pioneering television portfolio includes other smash-hit franchises like Million Dollar Listing.

Their film division WOW Docs produces groundbreaking documentaries including Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. WOW also operates YouTube channel WOWPresents, music label World of Wonder Records, the WOW Podcast Network, and year-round international live events.

Co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have been profiled in Variety’s Reality TV Impact Report and Hollywood Reporter’s Most Powerful Producers in Unscripted. Honors for their trailblazing work include the IDA Pioneer Award, Realscreen’s Global 100 list, Banff’s Impact Award, and the OUT 100. In 2022, World of Wonder was ranked #2 among film and TV powerhouses in Fast Company’s World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies.



