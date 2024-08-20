Costume Designers Guild Awards Details Awards Date, Timeline & Location

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The awards date, timeline and location have been announced for the 27th CDG Awards. The CDGA ceremony, celebrating excellence in film, television, short form costume design, and costume illustration, will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at the Ebell of Los Angeles. Nominations will be announced on Friday, December 13, 2025. Further details about the 27th CDGA, including the host, presenters, honorees, sponsors, and more, will be shared in the coming months.

Last year, the CDG introduced the Vanguard Spotlight Award, marking its inaugural year by bestowing this prestigious honor upon the multi-award-winning artist Billie Eilish. Recognizing her exceptional influence and impact as their first-ever recipient. It was also a significant milestone for the CDG as they broadened their honorees to include all CDG classifications, celebrating the invaluable contributions of costume designers, assistant costume designers, and costume illustrators.

The CDG includes more than 1,200 costume designers, assistant costume designers, and costume illustrators working in motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, and new media programs throughout the world.

Submissions, nominations, and final ballot voting will be conducted online. Details will be emailed to all eligible voting CDG members. Forms, rules, and guidelines will be posted in the awards section of the CDG website as available.

27th CDGA (COSTUME DESIGNERS GUILD AWARDS) TIMELINE

Friday, September 13, 2024

CDGA Submissions open at 9 am PT

Monday, October 14, 2024

Submission Entries close at 5 pm PT

Monday, November 18, 2024

Nomination Ballot voting opens online at 9 am PT

Monday, December 2, 2024

Nomination Ballots voting closes at 5 pm PT

Friday, December 13, 2024

Official Announcement of Nominees to the Press

Monday, December 16, 2024

Ticket Sales Open

Monday, December 30, 2024

Final Ballot voting opens online at 9 am PT

Friday, January 13, 2025

Final Ballot voting closes at 5 pm PT

Thursday, February 6, 2025

Winners Announced at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards

Last year’s CDGA, hosted by Wendi McLendon-Covey (St. Denis Medical), was held on Wednesday, Feb 21, 2024 at Neuehouse Hollywood. The ceremony honored Annette Bening (Spotlight Award), Billie Eilish (Vanguard Spotlight Award), Francine Jamison-Tanchuck (Career Achievement Award) and the winners in the nine (9) competitive categories voted on by the Guild’s membership. Presenters included Danielle Brooks, Lily Gladstone, Olivia Thirlby, Cheyenne Jackson, Shangela, Shirley Kurata, RJ Cyler, and Sherry Cola.

About THE COSTUME DESIGNERS GUILD

The Costume Designers Guild, IATSE Local 892, is a Labor Union formed for the promotion and protection of the art of costume design. Members include, costume designers, assistant costume designers, and illustrators, who use their artistry and technical expertise to create believable characters within the narratives of motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, and other media. Over 1,200 members strong, the CDG is a proud affiliate of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).

