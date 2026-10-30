Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Composers Concordance to Present LOW BLOW at Stonewall Inn
The concert will highlight Gene Pritsker's new composition inspired by Billy Strayhorn's musical legacy.
On Sunday, November 29, Composers Concordance presents Low Blow, an adventurous afternoon of contemporary music featuring the CompCord Low Brass Ensemble at the Stonewall Inn. Bringing together ten composers and a powerhouse ensemble of horn, trombone, bass trombone, and tuba players, Low Blow celebrates the rich, bold, and often unexpected sonic possibilities of low brass.
A highlight of the program is Gene Pritsker's Remembering Billy Strayhorn, a new composition inspired by musical motifs from the work of the jazz composer, arranger, and pianist Billy Strayhorn. Born on November 29, 1915, Strayhorn was a creative force behind many of Duke Ellington's most celebrated works. As a gay Black artist navigating the challenges of mid-20th-century America, Strayhorn forged an extraordinary musical legacy while living in a society that often demanded he keep parts of his identity private.
Presenting Remembering Billy Strayhorn on his birthday at The Stonewall Inn carries special significance. An enduring landmark of LGBTQ+ history and a gathering place associated with the struggle for equality, Stonewall provides a setting for a musical tribute to an artist whose life and work helped shape American music. The performance connects Strayhorn's enduring legacy with the continuing celebration of LGBTQ+ creativity, visibility, and artistic freedom.
The evening features music by ten composers: Aaron Alter, Kitty Brazelton, John Clark, Dan Cooper, Gilbert Galindo, Craig Harris, Denise Koncelik, Gene Pritsker, Jay Rozen, and David Taylor. Their diverse musical voices meet in a program showcasing the versatility, depth, power, and expressive range of the low brass family.
The CompCord Low Brass Ensemble features John Clark and Kyra Sims on horns; Craig Harris, Jen Baker, and Nikki Abissi on trombones; David Taylor on bass trombone; and Jay Rozen on tuba. Together, these performers bring an expansive palette of sounds to an evening that bridges contemporary composition, jazz influences, and the spirit of experimentation that defines Composers Concordance.
With its combination of adventurous new music, exceptional performers, and a tribute to Billy Strayhorn, Low Blow promises an afternoon of musical discovery in one of New York City's historically significant cultural spaces.
The concert will also be live streamed on the Vox Novus YouTube page.
Event Details
Date: Sunday, November 29, 2026
Time: 5pm
Venue: The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York City
Tickets: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/composersconcordance/2504597
Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, has been in rotation for 43 years in New York City, presenting contemporary music in innovative ways with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, Seth Boustead, and Audrey Morse. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label, Composers Concordance Records. The organization's stated vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a respected part of society.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode