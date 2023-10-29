Composer Robert Honstein Releases Debut Film Score for THE REAL CHARLIE CHAPLIN

The soundtrack is available on Bandcamp starting December 1st, 2023.

By: Oct. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer With Sara Bareilles & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer
BACK TO THE FUTURE's Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram Story for Back to the Future Photo 2 BACK TO THE FUTURE’s Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram
Tickets to See WAITRESS THE MUSICAL In Movie Theaters Available Now Photo 3 Tickets to WAITRESS THE MUSICAL In Movie Theaters Available Now
Sheryl Lee Ralph Joins Bette Midler & Megan Mullally in THE FABULOUS FOUR Film Photo 4 Sheryl Lee Ralph Joins Bette Midler & Megan Mullally in THE FABULOUS FOUR Film

Composer Robert Honstein Releases Debut Film Score for THE REAL CHARLIE CHAPLIN

Composer Robert Honstein Releases Debut Film Score for THE REAL CHARLIE CHAPLIN

With fifty minutes of original music, The Real Charlie Chaplin marks composer Robert Honstein's first foray into the world of film music. Each cue reflects the various sides of the dynamic actor-comedian and his life, from his mesmerizing on-camera antics to the tumultuous and secretive personal life. Much like the documentary narrative, the music follows his harsh childhood, through the years of stardom and scandal, to the later years of fatherhood and mystery.

The film premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival, and the soundtrack was nominated for Outstanding Music Composition in the 43rd News & Documentary Emmys. Directed by Peter Middleton and James Spinney, the film received documentary award nominations from the Zurich Film Festival, Hamptons International Film Festival, British Independent Film Award, with three Critics' Choice nominations. The documentary began streaming on Showtime in December 2021 and premiered in UK theaters in February 2022.

"Beautiful music from Robert Honstein and some handsome cinematography by James Blann for the cleverly deployed reenactments do a lot to drive this narrative forward."

- Dan Mecca, The Film Stage

About Robert Honstein, composer

Celebrated for his "waves of colorful sounds" (New York Times) and "smart, appealing works" (The New Yorker), Robert Honstein (b. 1980) is a New York-based composer of orchestral, chamber, vocal, and film music. Robert is a founding member of the New York-based composer collective Sleeping Giant and co-founder of Fast Forward Austin. He is Program Director of Concert Composition and Composition Faculty at NYU, Steinhardt.

His music has been performed by the Albany Symphony, Dayton Philharmonic, Eighth Blackbird, Ensemble Dal Niente, Mivos Quartet, Del Sol Quartet, Argus Quartet, New Morse Code, Colin Currie, Theo Bleckmann, Doug Perkins, Michael Burritt, Karl Larson, and Ashley Bathgate, among others. Interdisciplinary collaborators include projects with photographer Chris McCaw, projection designer Hannash Wasileski, graphic designer Laura Grey, and director Daniel Fish. Choreographers that have adapted his music include Alysa Pires with the National Ballet of Canada and Alberta Ballet, Houston Ballet's Madison Russo, and Jennifer Backhaus of Backhausdance. His music has been released by New Amsterdam Records, New Focus Recordings, Soundspells Productions, Cedille Records, and Other Minds Records. His debut film score, The Real Charlie Chaplin, was nominated for a News & Documentary Emmy in Outstanding Music Composition.

Album Credits

Recorded March 2021, Oktaven Audio, Mount Vernon, NY
Tracking, Editing, & Mixing by Ryan Streber
Mastering by Ryan Streber
Design by Laura Grey
Artwork by Liam Achaibou

All music from the film The Real Charlie Chaplin
Jamey Spinney and Peter Middleton, Directors
Bridget Samuels, Music Supervisor

roberthonstein.com | facebook.com/rhonstein | youtube.com/roberthonstein



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - TV

1
GLUE TRAP To Have New York Premiere at Big Apple Film Festival Photo
GLUE TRAP To Have New York Premiere at Big Apple Film Festival

Glue Trap, a slow-burn film about the horror of feeling stuck, will have its New York premiere at the Cinema Village at 5:30pm on Saturday, November 4 as part of the Big Apple Film Festival.

2
Chelsea Film Festivals Star-Studded Success Extends Access To Global Audiences Photo
Chelsea Film Festival's Star-Studded Success Extends Access To Global Audiences

This year's festival included the most expansive and compelling local, regional, national and international selection in its history, including THESE DAYS (first El Salvadoran NY feature film), THE DIRTY SOUTH starring Willa Holland and Dermot Mulroney, IBIZA BLUE (Spain), ADDICTED TO LIFE (MOME's grant recipient), and more.

3
LIVE! WITH KELLY & MARK to Honor Taylor Swift With Halloween Episode Photo
LIVE! WITH KELLY & MARK to Honor Taylor Swift With Halloween Episode

Led by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, whose love story is one for the ages, the special show will be filled with fabulous costumes, hilarious skits, music and dancing … but not to worry, there will be no bad blood. The 2023 Halloween special will feature over 50 elaborate costumes (in style) and celebrity guest cameos.

4
ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next Month Photo
ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next Month

Attesting to Brooks’ influence in the comedy and entertainment world is a host of notable celebrity figures including: Chris Rock, Conan O’Brien, Wanda Sykes, Jon Stewart, Ben Stiller, Steven Spielberg, Sarah Silverman, David Letterman, Larry David, Jonah Hill, Judd Apatow, Sharon Stone, Brian Williams, Anthony Jeselnik, and more.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer Video
Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer
Peacock Releases PARIS IN LOVE Season Two Trailer Video
Peacock Releases PARIS IN LOVE Season Two Trailer
'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 4 Mid-Season Trailer Video
'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 4 Mid-Season Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SIX
HADESTOWN