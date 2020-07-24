Comic-Con 'Rugrats' Creators-Klasky Csupo Launch New Series ROBOSPLATT

Klasky Csupo, the legendary independent animation studio responsible for such iconic properties that include era-defining television programming like The Simpsons, Rugrats, Rocket Power, All Grown Up, Wild Thornberrys, Aaah! Real Monsters and much more is back with an all-new digital series called ROBOSPLAAT.

ROBOSPLAAT had already amassed a global cult-following before his animated webisodes premiered on the Klasky Csupo Official Instagram page during the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting this weekend, all-new episodes of ROBOSPLAAT will premiere on the Klasky Csupo Youtube Channel and Official Instagram page twice per week and continue into early 2021. Klasky Csupo has created over 100 mini episodes of ROBOSPLAAT and the series is off to a great start with lots of love from fans that grew up with Klasky Csupo cartoons. RobosSplaat will also appear in the new game SPLAATIVERSE, where players take a photo, record their voice prompted by a question and choose from a list of surprise sound effects which are all woven into Splaat's cartoon. The engaging, chain story-telling app has 30 stories designed to be played limitless times and will be available for download soon.

Arlene Klasky initially thought of the idea after Klasky Csupo's partnership with Nickelodeon came to an end in 2006. While researching online, she realized kids from all over the world were creating mashups of the iconic Klasky Csupo animated Logo at the end of Rugrats. This sparked an idea---Klasky, along with designer Sergei Shramkovsky, took the robot and put arms and legs on him. The result was an opportunity to birth a new character and bring him to life in his own online series.

To voice the ROBOSPLAAT character, Klasky turned to her longtime friend and collaborator Greg Cipes, the prolific actor, musician, and producer, whose voice has given life to the iconic, animated superhero Beast Boy for two decades across Teen Titans, Teen Titans GO!, Young Justice, DC Superhero Girls, and many more DC Superhero franchises. He is also known as THE VOICE of Michelangelo in Nickelodeon's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series and as Kevin Levin in Ben 10, among his hundreds of roles. Cipes voices the RoboSplaat character and hosts TALK CEREAL, a live, weekly interview series, speaking with fellow voice over actors, via the @RoboSplaat Instagram channel.

New episodes of ROBOSPLAAT drop every Wednesday and Saturday at 9am PST on Instagram (@robosplaat) and YouTube. TALK CEREAL Live with @Gregcipes airs every Monday at 11am PST on Instagram.

Arlene and her boutique team now run a full time animation development, producing and consulting business. They've been working on ROBOSPLAAT completely from home as are the rest of the animation studios in Los Angeles.

"The feedback on Instagram from animation fans that grew up on Klasky Csupo shows has been enormous. They seem to be uplifted by Robosplaat's offbeat personality, humor and nostalgia for their childhood. While Gabor and I were producing our series, we never dreamed the lasting impact our shows would have on those kids," said Arlene Klasky.

"It's so important, now more than ever, that we use our voices to promote uplifting messages of positivity, understanding, and friendship," said Greg Cipes, voice of RoboSplaat. "This is what Klasky-Csupo has always stood for, and I am both humbled and inspired to champion that cause through the mouth of the iconic RoboSplaat."

Viacom has greenlit a revival of Rugrats for the big and small screen with a reboot of the series for Nickelodeon in production. Arlene Klasky, Gabor Csupo and Paul Germain, will return as executive producers on the series.

Defined by artistic integrity, Klasky Csupo has emerged in the last few decades as a leading independent animation company in the industry. A boldly eccentric and privately-owned entity, it was staffed by a current who's who of creative and production professionals. Klasky Csupo is much more than a 21st century cartoon factory; it turned out to be a multi-media enterprise devoted to film, TV, video, publishing and a commercial division. During their years of operation, Klasky Csupo has created, developed, animated or produced era-defining television programming like "The Simpsons" and "Rugrats", in addition, "Rocket Power", "All Grown Up", "Wild Thornberrys", "Aaah! Real Monsters", "As Told By Ginger", "Stressed Eric", "Duckman", "Immigrants", "Santa Bugito" and "Edith Ann" TV specials, voiced by Lily Tomlin.

Founded by graphic designer Arlene Klasky and Hungarian-born animator Gabor Csupo, in a spare room of their apartment in 1981, Klasky Csupo grew to 550 artists, creatives and staff in a state-of-the-art animation facility located in the heart of Hollywood. Artistic innovation and sound business results are the rule at Klasky Csupo, which is distinguished by having produced the first non-Disney animated feature to gross in excess of $100,000,000, the global box-office smash, "The Rugrats Movie."

For its many contributions to the animation industry Klasky Csupo has received five Emmy Awards and two Cable Ace trophies, along with numerous honors in commercials, production and humanitarian awards. After Klasky Csupo left the folds of Nickelodeon, the two founders Arlene Klasky and Gabor Csupo embarked on new creative careers. Gabor Csupo pursued his life-long dream of directing live-action films with "Bridge to Terabithia" and a European produced film "Moon Acre". Arlene Klasky re-adapted her animation studio to the digital media age continuing to develop a number of new fictional properties.

