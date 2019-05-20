Comedy Series From Fred Armisen and Lorne Michaels LOS ESPOOKYS Debuts 6/14

The comedy series LOS ESPOOKYS begins its six-episode season FRIDAY, JUNE 14 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO. Created by Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega and Fred Armisen, the primarily Spanish-language (with English subtitles) show follows a group of friends who turn their love for horror into a peculiar business, providing horror to those who need it, in a dreamy Latin American country where the strange and eerie are just part of daily life.

Ana Fabrega, Julio Torres, Cassandra Ciangherotti and Bernardo Velasco star as Los Espookys, with José Pablo Minor and recurring guest star Fred Armisen.

Renaldo (Bernardo Velasco), a horror and gore enthusiast, assembles his close friends to form Los Espookys, a business based on conjuring thrills and chills for a variety of clients.

Noble, kind, naïve - and always running out of cellphone minutes - Renaldo is joined in his enterprise by Úrsula (Cassandra Ciangherotti), a resilient and tenacious dental assistant, who handles the logistics and execution of Los Espookys' projects; Úrsula's sister, Tati (Ana Fabrega), who juggles several (very) odd jobs while acting as the group's test dummy; and last - but certainly not least - Renaldo's longtime best friend, Andrés (Julio Torres), the brooding heir to a chocolate empire, who longs to unlock the secrets to his past while avoiding his trophy boyfriend, Juan Carlos (José Pablo Minor).

Occasionally dropping by is Tico (Fred Armisen), Renaldo's benign, beloved uncle, who is happily living his own career dream as a parking-valet legend in LA.

Episodes include:

Episode 1: "El exorcismo (The Exorcism)"

Debut date: FRIDAY, JUNE 14 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)

Having successfully delivered an elaborate horror motif to his sister's 15th birthday party, laid-back Renaldo (Bernardo Velasco) enlists his three best friends - Andrés (Julio Torres), Úrsula (Cassandra Ciangherotti) and Tati (Ana Fabrega) - to create a business based on conjuring thrills and chills for a variety of clients. After a meeting with Father Francesco (Luis Gnecco), the group agrees to orchestrate a staged exorcism that will elevate Francesco above the hot new priest who's usurped the spotlight. To ensure maximum promotion, the team enlists the help of Renaldo's uncle, Tico (Fred Armisen), a legendary LA parking valet. Basking in the media afterglow, the group entertains a new offer and decides on a name for their enterprise: Los Espookys.

Written by Fred Armisen & Ana Fabrega & Julio Torres; directed by Fernando Frias.

Episode 2: "El espanto de la herencia (The Inheritance Scare)"

Debut date: FRIDAY, JUNE 21 (11:00-11:30 p.m.)

A Mysterious Woman (Tatiana Molina) enlists Los Espookys to frighten five people vying to win a millionaire's fortune by staying through the night at his "haunted" mansion. Tasked with ensuring the man's son doesn't win the loot, Renaldo (Bernardo Velasco) agrees to attempt a challenging stunt to crown a winner. Meanwhile, in LA, Tico (Fred Armisen) finds himself in the art-world spotlight after a case of mistaken identity.

Written by Julio Torres & Ana Fabrega; directed by Fernando Frias.

Episode 3: "El monstruo marino (The Sea Monster)"

Debut date: FRIDAY, JUNE 28 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)

After a longtime tourist attraction is compromised, THE MAYOR of a seaside town is approached by Renaldo (Bernardo Velasco) to create another. Disappointed after meeting her chat-room boyfriend, Tati (Ana Fabrega) decides to follow Beatriz's (Giannina Fruttero) advice and be her own boss. Tico (Fred Armisen) eyes a fortuitous partnership after running into Renaldo's favorite director in LA. Juan Carlos (José Pablo Minor) makes Andrés (Julio Torres) an offer he can refuse.

Written by Julio Torres & Ana Fabrega; directed by Fernando Frias.

Episode 4: "El espejo maldito (The Cursed Mirror)"

Debut date: FRIDAY, JULY 5 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)

Los Espookys agree to help U.S. ambassador Gibbons (Greta Titleman) fake her own abduction in exchange for the visas they need to work with legendary director Bianca Nova (Carol Kane). Staring down a payment deadline, Tati (Ana Fabrega) and Úrsula (Cassandra Ciangherotti) struggle to make their Hierbalite sales target. Andrés' (Julio Torres) parents force him into a corner as he continues to ponder his past and his future. In L.A., Bianca turns to Tico (Fred Armisen) to help her write her latest horror film.

Written by Julio Torres & Ana Fabrega; directed by Fernando Frias.

Episode 5: "El laboratorio alienigena (The Alien Lab)"

Debut date: FRIDAY, JULY 12 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)

Los Espookys take on a new gig with a high-maintenance researcher who tasks them with creating alien lab subjects for her government presentation. Úrsula (Cassandra Ciangherotti) and Tati (Ana Fabrega) get a threatening visit from Hierbalite CEO Mark Stevens (John Early). Tico (Fred Armisen) tries to reassure Bianca (Carol Kane) while Renaldo (Bernardo Velasco), Úrsula and Andrés (Julio Torres) have differing opinions on her latest screenplay.

Written by Julio Torres & Ana Fabrega; Directed by Fernando Frias.

Episode 6: "El sueño falso (The Fake Dream)"

Debut date: FRIDAY, JULY 19 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)

With Renaldo (Bernardo Velasco) in L.A., Andrés (Julio Torres) and Úrsula (Cassandra Ciangherotti) are left to plan a fake dream to help a doctor's insomnia patient fall asleep. Renaldo's skills as a makeup artist are put to the test on Bianca's (Carol Kane) film set. As his wedding day approaches, Andrés discovers the answers to his mysterious parentage, and Tati (Ana Fabrega) stumbles into a solution to her debt problem.

Written by Ana Fabrega & Julio Torres; Directed by Fernando Frias.

LOS ESPOOKYS was created by Fred Armisen & Ana Fabrega & Julio Torres; executive produced by Lorne Michaels and Fred Armisen, along with Broadway Video's Andrew Singer and Alice Mathias; co-executive produced by Ana Fabrega, Julio Torres and Nate Young; pilot written by Fred Armisen & Ana Fabrega & Julio Torres; pilot directed by Fernando Frias. Produced by Broadway Video in association with Antigravico and Más Mejor, and Oscar®-winning Chilean production company Fabula.

