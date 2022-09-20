Comedy SUMMERTIME DROPOUTS Coming to Digital and DVD

A high-energy blast of fun the whole family can jam out to and featuring music and an appearance from legendary rockers Simple Plan, SUMMERTIME DROPOUTS arrives on Digital, On Demand and DVD November 29 from Lionsgate.

Featuring music and an appearance from legendary rockers Simple Plan, here's a high-energy blast of fun the whole family can jam out to! Dave and his pop-punk band Summertime Dropouts are clean-cut, straight-edge kids looking for their big break.

At a battle of the bands, Dave runs into his old high school crush Amy, and her own rockin' trio. Will Dave and Amy get to play in the must-see music tour hitting town? Will they finally get together? It's time to find out...and rock out!

