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Comedy Duo Dan and Phil to Embark on the 'Hard Launch World Tour'

Tickets go on sale on Friday, 26th June.

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Comedy Duo Dan and Phil to Embark on the 'Hard Launch World Tour'

Award-winning duo Dan and Phil are back with their latest live stage show, the Hard Launch World Tour, which marks their fourth headline global tour to date. The tour includes over 65 dates around the world, beginning in North America in September 2026 and running through to the UK and Ireland in February 2027. Tickets go on sale on Friday, 26th June and will be available from here.

Since posting their first YouTube video together from a bedroom in 2009, DAN AND PHIL have racked up billions of views, millions of followers, and released International #1 Bestselling books, sold out world tours, and created award-winning TV and radio broadcasting. Most recently, Dan and Phil confirmed their long-rumoured relationship in the acclaimed feature-length video that served as their 'Hard Launch', before launching their podcast of the same name.

With their live show, they promise a "night of outrageous oversharing, scream-laughing and celebrating that we're all still here and we made it." Dan and Phil say: “We hard launched and there's nothing left to hide - so celebrate that we made it this far and come laugh with us in real life!”

SEPTEMBER 2026 — USA / CANADA TOUR DATES

08.09.26

San Diego

Balboa Theatre

09.09.26

Phoenix

Ikeda Theater

11.09.26

Los Angeles

Wilshire Ebell Theatre

12.09.26

Los Angeles

Wilshire Ebell Theatre

13.09.26

San Francisco

Palace of Fine Arts

14.09.26

San Francisco

Palace of Fine Arts

16.09.26

Seattle

Paramount Theatre

17.09.26

Portland

Keller Auditorium

18.09.26

Vancouver

Queen Elizabeth Theatre

21.09.26

Denver

Paramount Theatre

23.09.26

Oklahoma City

The Criterion

24.09.26

Dallas

Music Hall at Fair Park

26.09.26

Houston

Cullen Performance Hall

27.09.26

Austin

ACL Live at the Moody Theater

29.09.26

Chesterfield

The Factory

30.09.26

Kansas City

Uptown Theater

OCTOBER 2026 — USA / CANADA / MEXICO TOUR DATES

01.10.26

Chicago

Rosemont Theatre

02.10.26

Minneapolis

State Theatre

04.10.26

Indianapolis

Clowes Memorial Hall

05.10.26

Detroit

Fisher Theatre

06.10.26

Milwaukee

Pabst Theater

07.10.26

Akron

Akron Civic Theatre

09.10.26

Toronto

Meridian Hall

10.10.26

Philadelphia

Miller Theater

11.10.26

Washington DC

DAR Constitution Hall

13.10.26

Hartford

The Bushnell (Mortensen Hall)

14.10.26

Boston

Wang Theatre

15.10.26

New York

Kings Theatre

18.10.26

New Jersey

Venue TBA

19.10.26

Reading

Santander Performing Arts Center

20.10.26

Durham

DPAC

22.10.26

Nashville

Andrew Jackson Hall

23.10.26

Atlanta

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

26.10.26

Clearwater

Ruth Eckerd Hall

27.10.26

Orlando

Hard Rock Live

  30.10.26                                           Mexico City                                  Metropolitan Theatre-Onsale TBA 

NOVEMBER 2026 — AUSTRALIA / NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES

11.11.26

Auckland

Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre

16.11.26

Sydney

Enmore Theatre

21.11.26

Brisbane

QPAC Concert Hall

23.11.26

Melbourne

Palais Theatre

25.11.26

Adelaide

Thebarton Theatre

28.11.26

Perth

Riverside Theatre

 

DECEMBER 2026 — SINGAPORE

01.12.26

Singapore

The Theatre at Mediacorp

JANUARY 2027 — EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

08.01.27

Helsinki

House of Culture

11.01.27

Warsaw

Progresja

13.01.27

Oslo

Folketeateret

15.01.27

Stockholm

Filadelfia

16.01.27

Copenhagen

Falkoner Salen

18.01.27

Berlin

Theater des Westens

20.01.27

Hamburg

Laeiszhalle

21.01.27

Cologne

Carlswerk Victoria

24.01.27

Paris

La Cigale

25.01.27

Amsterdam

AFAS Live

26.01.27

Antwerp

Stadsschouwburg

JANUARY / FEBRUARY 2027 — UK & IRELAND TOUR DATES

31.01.27

Birmingham

Symphony Hall

03.02.27

Belfast

Waterfront Hall

04.02.27

Dublin

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

07.02.27

Newcastle

O2 City Hall

10.02.27

Brighton

Brighton Dome

13.02.27

Manchester

O2 Apollo

14.02.27

Cardiff

Wales Millennium Centre

17.02.27

Glasgow

SEC Armadillo

18.02.27

Manchester

O2 Apollo

20.02.27

London

Eventim Apollo

21.02.27

London

Eventim Apollo




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