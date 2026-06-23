Comedy Duo Dan and Phil to Embark on the 'Hard Launch World Tour'
Tickets go on sale on Friday, 26th June.
Award-winning duo Dan and Phil are back with their latest live stage show, the Hard Launch World Tour, which marks their fourth headline global tour to date. The tour includes over 65 dates around the world, beginning in North America in September 2026 and running through to the UK and Ireland in February 2027. Tickets go on sale on Friday, 26th June and will be available from here.
Since posting their first YouTube video together from a bedroom in 2009, DAN AND PHIL have racked up billions of views, millions of followers, and released International #1 Bestselling books, sold out world tours, and created award-winning TV and radio broadcasting. Most recently, Dan and Phil confirmed their long-rumoured relationship in the acclaimed feature-length video that served as their 'Hard Launch', before launching their podcast of the same name.
With their live show, they promise a "night of outrageous oversharing, scream-laughing and celebrating that we're all still here and we made it." Dan and Phil say: “We hard launched and there's nothing left to hide - so celebrate that we made it this far and come laugh with us in real life!”
SEPTEMBER 2026 — USA / CANADA TOUR DATES
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08.09.26
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San Diego
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Balboa Theatre
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09.09.26
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Phoenix
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Ikeda Theater
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11.09.26
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Los Angeles
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Wilshire Ebell Theatre
|
12.09.26
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Los Angeles
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Wilshire Ebell Theatre
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13.09.26
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San Francisco
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Palace of Fine Arts
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14.09.26
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San Francisco
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Palace of Fine Arts
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16.09.26
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Seattle
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Paramount Theatre
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17.09.26
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Portland
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Keller Auditorium
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18.09.26
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Vancouver
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Queen Elizabeth Theatre
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21.09.26
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Denver
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Paramount Theatre
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23.09.26
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Oklahoma City
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The Criterion
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24.09.26
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Dallas
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Music Hall at Fair Park
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26.09.26
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Houston
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Cullen Performance Hall
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27.09.26
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Austin
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ACL Live at the Moody Theater
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29.09.26
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Chesterfield
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The Factory
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30.09.26
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Kansas City
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Uptown Theater
OCTOBER 2026 — USA / CANADA / MEXICO TOUR DATES
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01.10.26
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Chicago
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Rosemont Theatre
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02.10.26
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Minneapolis
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State Theatre
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04.10.26
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Indianapolis
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Clowes Memorial Hall
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05.10.26
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Detroit
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Fisher Theatre
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06.10.26
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Milwaukee
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Pabst Theater
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07.10.26
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Akron
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Akron Civic Theatre
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09.10.26
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Toronto
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Meridian Hall
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10.10.26
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Philadelphia
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Miller Theater
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11.10.26
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Washington DC
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DAR Constitution Hall
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13.10.26
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Hartford
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The Bushnell (Mortensen Hall)
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14.10.26
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Boston
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Wang Theatre
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15.10.26
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New York
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Kings Theatre
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18.10.26
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New Jersey
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Venue TBA
|
19.10.26
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Reading
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Santander Performing Arts Center
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20.10.26
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Durham
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DPAC
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22.10.26
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Nashville
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Andrew Jackson Hall
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23.10.26
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Atlanta
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Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
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26.10.26
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Clearwater
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Ruth Eckerd Hall
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27.10.26
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Orlando
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Hard Rock Live
30.10.26 Mexico City Metropolitan Theatre-Onsale TBA
NOVEMBER 2026 — AUSTRALIA / NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES
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11.11.26
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Auckland
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Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre
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16.11.26
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Sydney
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Enmore Theatre
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21.11.26
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Brisbane
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QPAC Concert Hall
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23.11.26
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Melbourne
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Palais Theatre
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25.11.26
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Adelaide
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Thebarton Theatre
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28.11.26
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Perth
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Riverside Theatre
DECEMBER 2026 — SINGAPORE
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01.12.26
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Singapore
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The Theatre at Mediacorp
JANUARY 2027 — EUROPEAN TOUR DATES
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08.01.27
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Helsinki
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House of Culture
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11.01.27
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Warsaw
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Progresja
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13.01.27
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Oslo
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Folketeateret
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15.01.27
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Stockholm
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Filadelfia
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16.01.27
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Copenhagen
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Falkoner Salen
|
18.01.27
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Berlin
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Theater des Westens
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20.01.27
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Hamburg
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Laeiszhalle
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21.01.27
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Cologne
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Carlswerk Victoria
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24.01.27
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Paris
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La Cigale
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25.01.27
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Amsterdam
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AFAS Live
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26.01.27
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Antwerp
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Stadsschouwburg
JANUARY / FEBRUARY 2027 — UK & IRELAND TOUR DATES
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31.01.27
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Birmingham
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Symphony Hall
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03.02.27
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Belfast
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Waterfront Hall
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04.02.27
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Dublin
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Bord Gáis Energy Theatre
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07.02.27
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Newcastle
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O2 City Hall
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10.02.27
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Brighton
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Brighton Dome
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13.02.27
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Manchester
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O2 Apollo
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14.02.27
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Cardiff
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Wales Millennium Centre
|
17.02.27
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Glasgow
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SEC Armadillo
|
18.02.27
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Manchester
|
O2 Apollo
|
20.02.27
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London
|
Eventim Apollo
|
21.02.27
|
London
|
Eventim Apollo