Comedy Duo Dan and Phil to Embark on the 'Hard Launch World Tour'

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Award-winning duo Dan and Phil are back with their latest live stage show, the Hard Launch World Tour, which marks their fourth headline global tour to date. The tour includes over 65 dates around the world, beginning in North America in September 2026 and running through to the UK and Ireland in February 2027. Tickets go on sale on Friday, 26th June and will be available from here.

Since posting their first YouTube video together from a bedroom in 2009, DAN AND PHIL have racked up billions of views, millions of followers, and released International #1 Bestselling books, sold out world tours, and created award-winning TV and radio broadcasting. Most recently, Dan and Phil confirmed their long-rumoured relationship in the acclaimed feature-length video that served as their 'Hard Launch', before launching their podcast of the same name.

With their live show, they promise a "night of outrageous oversharing, scream-laughing and celebrating that we're all still here and we made it." Dan and Phil say: “We hard launched and there's nothing left to hide - so celebrate that we made it this far and come laugh with us in real life!”

SEPTEMBER 2026 — USA / CANADA TOUR DATES

08.09.26 San Diego Balboa Theatre 09.09.26 Phoenix Ikeda Theater 11.09.26 Los Angeles Wilshire Ebell Theatre 12.09.26 Los Angeles Wilshire Ebell Theatre 13.09.26 San Francisco Palace of Fine Arts 14.09.26 San Francisco Palace of Fine Arts 16.09.26 Seattle Paramount Theatre 17.09.26 Portland Keller Auditorium 18.09.26 Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre 21.09.26 Denver Paramount Theatre 23.09.26 Oklahoma City The Criterion 24.09.26 Dallas Music Hall at Fair Park 26.09.26 Houston Cullen Performance Hall 27.09.26 Austin ACL Live at the Moody Theater 29.09.26 Chesterfield The Factory 30.09.26 Kansas City Uptown Theater

OCTOBER 2026 — USA / CANADA / MEXICO TOUR DATES

01.10.26 Chicago Rosemont Theatre 02.10.26 Minneapolis State Theatre 04.10.26 Indianapolis Clowes Memorial Hall 05.10.26 Detroit Fisher Theatre 06.10.26 Milwaukee Pabst Theater 07.10.26 Akron Akron Civic Theatre 09.10.26 Toronto Meridian Hall 10.10.26 Philadelphia Miller Theater 11.10.26 Washington DC DAR Constitution Hall 13.10.26 Hartford The Bushnell (Mortensen Hall) 14.10.26 Boston Wang Theatre 15.10.26 New York Kings Theatre 18.10.26 New Jersey Venue TBA 19.10.26 Reading Santander Performing Arts Center 20.10.26 Durham DPAC 22.10.26 Nashville Andrew Jackson Hall 23.10.26 Atlanta Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre 26.10.26 Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall 27.10.26 Orlando Hard Rock Live

30.10.26 Mexico City Metropolitan Theatre-Onsale TBA

NOVEMBER 2026 — AUSTRALIA / NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES

11.11.26 Auckland Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre 16.11.26 Sydney Enmore Theatre 21.11.26 Brisbane QPAC Concert Hall 23.11.26 Melbourne Palais Theatre 25.11.26 Adelaide Thebarton Theatre 28.11.26 Perth Riverside Theatre

DECEMBER 2026 — SINGAPORE

01.12.26 Singapore The Theatre at Mediacorp

JANUARY 2027 — EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

08.01.27 Helsinki House of Culture 11.01.27 Warsaw Progresja 13.01.27 Oslo Folketeateret 15.01.27 Stockholm Filadelfia 16.01.27 Copenhagen Falkoner Salen 18.01.27 Berlin Theater des Westens 20.01.27 Hamburg Laeiszhalle 21.01.27 Cologne Carlswerk Victoria 24.01.27 Paris La Cigale 25.01.27 Amsterdam AFAS Live 26.01.27 Antwerp Stadsschouwburg

JANUARY / FEBRUARY 2027 — UK & IRELAND TOUR DATES

31.01.27 Birmingham Symphony Hall 03.02.27 Belfast Waterfront Hall 04.02.27 Dublin Bord Gáis Energy Theatre 07.02.27 Newcastle O2 City Hall 10.02.27 Brighton Brighton Dome 13.02.27 Manchester O2 Apollo 14.02.27 Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre 17.02.27 Glasgow SEC Armadillo 18.02.27 Manchester O2 Apollo 20.02.27 London Eventim Apollo 21.02.27 London Eventim Apollo

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