Comedy Central Orders Third and Final Season of CORPORATE

Comedy Central, the #1 brand in comedy, today announced a greenlight for the third and final season of critically-acclaimed scripted series Corporate, set to premiere in 2020.

Season two of Corporate, which claims a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, premiered in January 2019 to laudatory reviews. Led by stars Jake Weisman, Matt Ingebretson, Lance Reddick, Aparna Nancherla, Anne Dudek and Adam Lustick, the season featured star-studded guests Kyra Sedgwick, Elizabeth Perkins, Kristen Schaal, Sasheer Zamata, Baron Vaughn and Andy Richter. The first season, equally praised, was included in numerous "Best of 2018" lists from outlets including The New York Times, The New Yorker, The Washington Post, Entertainment Weekly, Esquire and TIME.

Created by Pat Bishop, Matt Ingebretson and Jake Weisman, Corporate is a dark, edgy look at life as a Junior-Executive-in-Training at your average, soulless multinational corporation. Matt and Jake (Ingebretson and Weisman) are at the mercy of a tyrannical CEO Christian DeVille (Lance Reddick) and his top lieutenants, sycophants John and Kate (Adam Lustick and Anne Dudek). As Matt and Jake navigate an ever-revolving series of disasters, their only ally is Hampton DeVille HUMAN RESOURCES rep Grace (Aparna Nancherla), who is beleaguered by both her job and her exhausting relationship with the very needy Matt and Jake.

Driven by strong growth from primetime originals and late-night flagship THE DAILY SHOW with Trevor Noah, Comedy Central in Q12019 recorded its best quarter since 2016 and became primetime's fastest growing Top-20 network with Adults 18-34. Comedy Central recorded 1.4 billion total social streams in the quarter, up +12% from the previous quarter and up +10% from the same quarter a year ago.

In addition to ratings success, Comedy Central receives critical acclaim from its premium scripted series, late night programming, animated series and docu-series, including South Park, THE DAILY SHOW with Trevor Noah, Broad City, Drunk History, The Other Two, Corporate, The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle, Tosh.0, Klepper and The Jim Jefferies Show, among others.

Looking ahead, Comedy Central has a stacked slate that will feature new and returning series including: scripted comedies South Side, Awkwafina and Robbie; sketch-comedy series Alternatino with Arturo Castro; and Lights Out with David Spade.

Comedy Central gives audiences access to a world of super funny, personally relatable, culturally relevant, and provocative comedy that tells the funny truths of life, every day and everywhere. From award-winning late-night, scripted and animated series to stand-up specials, short-form and sketch, Comedy Central has it all. A subsidiary of Viacom Inc., Comedy Central is available to more than 300 million households in over 150 countries across the globe.





