Comedy Central Cancels DRUNK HISTORY

Season six of the series is nominated for three Emmy awards.

Well, history fans. You'll have to go back to learning your lesson the old-fashioned sober way. Comedy Central is putting a cork in DRUNK HISTORY, according to Deadline.

We're grateful for the six sloppy seasons we got that taught us more about history than any of our school classes ever did. Despite being up for three Emmy awards, the network decided to cancel the series ahead of season 7.

The show started as a Youtube series starring Derek Waters that eventually made its way over to Funny or Die. The undeniably funny - yet informative - premise was later picked up by Comedy Central. Production costs have grown over time as A-list actors have suited up as historical figures. Those suits, by the way, have also gotten more elaborate. Sets and period costumes have to cost a pretty penny.

The big name celebrities that have appeared are endless, but here's a few: Tiffany Haddish, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Will Ferrell, Maya Rudolph, Sarah Burns, Amber Ruffin, Colin Hanks, Johnny Knoxville, Jack Black, Bob Odenkirk, Jack McBrayer, Jason Ritter, Tony Hale, Taran Killam, and Michael Cera.

Lin-Manuel Miranda dedicated a series to his Hamilton expertise inspired by his research for the Broadway musical.

Deadline attributed to COVID interruptions in production and a shift away from live action to animation programming on Comedy Central. Read the full coverage on Deadline.

