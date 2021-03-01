Comedian Gianmarco Soresi To Release SHELF LIFE

Comedian Gianmarco Soresi will release his debut comedy album, Shelf Life, tomorrow via TLB Records. Pandora currently has the exclusive album preview where you can listen to Shelf Life in full HERE.

Recorded outside, in a Brooklyn courtyard in 2020, Gianmarco Soresi has crafted a perfect time capsule of the COVID era, referencing the pandemic throughout, without wallowing in the contemporary performer's pity. His is stoic silliness with the cynic comic resignation one might expect from a New Yorker. Along the way, he puts his white guilt to good use as both well-meaning ally and offhand oppressor, with a tone and pace that suggests John Mulaney after multiple Mochachinos.

During "Non-Essential Ally," Gianmarco's not sure what slogan to chant near African-American police and semantics make all the difference when fear-mongering on "Cancelling my Republican Dad."