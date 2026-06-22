Colman Domingo, Tiffany Haddish & More Set to Guest Host JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! This Summer

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This summer, a slew of celebrities will serve as guest hosts for Jimmy Kimmel Live, starting Monday, July 6. The late-night talk show airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

Tiffany Haddish will kick things off, guest-hosting the week of July 6. She'll be followed throughout the summer by Anthony Anderson, Ike Barinholtz, Oscar and Tony-nominee Colman Domingo, and Jelly Roll, who returns for the second year in a row, along with Anderson, who returns for the third year in a row.

Last summer's guest hosts also included Tony Award-winner Alan Cumming, Nicole Byer, Chris Distefano, Fortune Feimster, and Kumail Nanjiani. 2024 saw hosting stints from Martin Short, Kathryn Hahn, Kumail Nanjiani, Lamorne Morris, Jeff Goldblum, RuPaul, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman.

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the ABC late-night talk show. With over 23 years on the air, JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca and Danny Ricker serve as co-executive producers. “Jimmy Kimmel Live” is produced by 12:05 AM Productions LLC, in association with Kimmelot and 20th Television.

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