Colin Quinn Headlines And Directs A Drive-In Comedy Special For HBO Max

HBO Max announced today the greenlight of Colin Quinn's multi-act, socially distant, stand-up special, Summer of 2020: A Drive-In Comedy Special (working title). Directed by Quinn, who will also perform, the special is part documentary and part standup showcase. The comedians will tape at a repurposed drive-in movie theatre in Brooklyn to allow audience members to enjoy the show while social distancing.



"Colin is a pillar of the stand-up community" said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and animation for HBO Max. "The fantastic group of comedians he's selected, most of whom have not performed in front of a live audience for months, will allow the viewer a window into how the pandemic has impacted this art form. Utilizing a drive-in movie theater allows comics a unique way to connect with the audience while also prioritizing safety"



"Anybody can please an audience" said Quinn. "It takes a real comedian to make a bunch of cars laugh."



Summer of 2020: A Drive-In Comedy Special (wt) is produced by Above Average and executive produced by M. Blair Breard, Marc Lieberman, and Brian Stern of AGI Entertainment.



Quinn joins HBO Max's exciting slate of stand-up offerings, with previously announced specials from Chelsea Handler, Tracy Morgan, Marlon Wayans, John Early, and Ahir Shah, along with a slate of five specials from Conan O'Brien's Team Coco, which includes which includes solo specials from Moses Storm, and Chris Redd. HBO Max launched the following specials on the platform TODAY: Rose Matafeo: Horndog, Beth Stelling: Girl Daddy, James Veitch: Straight to VHS, and the Latinx multiact special HA Comedy Festival: The Art of Comedy hosted by Anjelah Johnson.

