Wanda Sykes Pitches Her Idea For The Next Met Gala Theme

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Wanda Sykes stopped by THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW with a comedic pitch for what she thinks should be the next Met Gala theme, turning the topic into one of the segment's standout moments. The bit gave host Jennifer Hudson's studio audience a lighthearted break built around Sykes riffing on high fashion's biggest annual event.

The appearance leaned into Sykes' comedic instincts, with the conversation framed less as a promotional sit-down and more as a chance for her to riff freely on a pop culture fixture. Rather than digging into a specific project, the segment centered on the joke itself and the reaction it drew from the room.

The exchange fits a pattern on Hudson's daytime show of pairing guests with playful hypotheticals and pop culture prompts designed to spotlight their personalities rather than a straightforward interview format. Sykes' Met Gala concept became the focal point of the visit, carrying the segment from start to finish.

The bit added to a run of similarly offbeat, personality-driven segments on Hudson's program, where guests are often steered toward spontaneous, comedic riffs rather than scripted talking points.

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