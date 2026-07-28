LUCKY STRIKE Starring Scott Eastwood to Launch on Digital

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LUCKY STRIKE, a film starring Scott Eastwood, is set to become available on digital platforms. The announcement centers on the film's digital debut, offering audiences a chance to watch the project outside of a theatrical release.

Directed and Co-Written by Rod Davis Lurie. Starring Scott Eastwood (Fast X, Regretting You), Colin Hanks (Nuremberg, Nobody 2) and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (Nickel Boys, King Richard).

LUCKY STRIKE releases on digital Tuesday, August 4.

Synopsis

A US soldier (Scott Eastwood) leads his company to block a Nazi counter offensive. While behind enemy lines, his company is attacked and killed, leaving him as the sole survivor. Wounded in freezing conditions, he must make his way on foot to the rally point. With his radio as his only lifeline, he fights for his life to survive freezing conditions and the enemies around every corner.

Directed by: Rod Davis Lurie

Co-Written by: Marc Frydman & Rod Davis Lurie

Produced by: Marc Frydman, Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner

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