Circle Network to Exclusively Air A Tribute To Leslie Jordan Featuring Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Mayim Bialik, Max Greenfield & More

On Saturday, April 29, Jordan’s birthday, Circle Network will air “Reportin’ For Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan,” for the first time.

Apr. 20, 2023  

On Saturday, April 29, Jordan's birthday, Circle Network will air "Reportin' For Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan," for the first time. Filmed at the iconic Grand Ole Opry House in February, the one-of-a-kind special features an intimate collection of performances and storytelling moments from some of Jordan's closest friends across Nashville and Hollywood. Each song and story shares insights into some of Jordan's lasting life lessons and experiences and showcases the impact he had on everyone around him.

"It's an honor to be a part of this event, bringing together musicians and actors alike to celebrate such a unique and bright personality," said musician Lukas Nelson. "This was such a special evening and I'm so thankful the world will be able to celebrate Leslie alongside us with this incredible tribute. We miss you every day, Leslie."

The tribute, produced by Door Knocker Media, features unique, personal stories and fond, humorous memories as told by Jordan's "Call Me Kat" co-star and executive producer Mayim Bialik, executive producer Jim Parsons, and his "Will & Grace" co-star Max Greenfield.

Throughout the tribute special, musicians including Brothers Osborne, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Lukas Nelson, Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd, Tanya Tucker, and more take the stage to perform tributes to Jordan and speak about the impact he had on their lives.

Tucker, who dueted with Jordan on his 2021 gospel album, opens the tribute with an emotional performance of "Delta Dawn," while Eddie Vedder, a close friend of Jordan's, performs "The One Who Hideth Me" from Leslie's album Company's Comin' along with 18 choir members. The special concludes with a powerful finale where Vedder invites everyone on stage to perform Bob Dylan's "I Shall Be Released."

"Leslie Jordan was such an iconic actor, comedian, musician, native Tennessean and member of our country music community,'" said Drew Reifenberger, Circle Network's General Manager. "Seeing the raw emotion from everyone throughout this tribute really showcased the impact Leslie had on every single person he met. It's an honor to be able to broadcast this special evening to Leslie's fans nationwide."

All proceeds from the evening benefitted EB Research Partnership, the largest global organization dedicated to funding research to treat and cure Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a cause close to Jordan's heart.

Next month, the Grand Ole Opry House will also open a new exhibit featuring the outfit he wore during his Opry debut in November 2021, where he gave a spirited and emotional performance of two songs that held a special place in his heart in remembrance of his family, "In the Sweet By and By" and "Will the Circle Be Unbroken." The exhibit opens on Monday, May 1.

"Reportin' For Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan" will air for the first time on TV on Circle Network at 10/9c pm on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Check your local listings here. The special will also be livestreamed on Circle's Facebook and YouTube pages.

Watch the trailer for the special here:



