Cinémoi To Premiere Documentary THE POWER OF BEAUTY Spotlighting Human Trafficking On October 28

Cinémoi TV has acquired the worldwide rights (excluding Asia) to the compelling short film "The Power of Beauty," part of the feature-length documentary "Tomorrow and The Butterfly," directed by award-winning Italian filmmaker Alessandro Soetje and produced by Soetje and sustainable global beauty brand Davines.

Currently on the festival circuit, "Tomorrow and The Butterfly" is comprised of six vignettes that tell stories of sustainability, beauty, individuality and diversity around the world that converge with Davide Bollati, Chairman of The Davines Group, illustrating his vision and brand ethos. The film was shortlisted for the Branded Content of the Year prize at the Content Innovation Awards, held recently in Cannes, has been named an official selection of Around International Film Festival, Paris and Amsterdam editions, and Polish International Film Festival, and will be featured as part of the Berlin Italian Film Festival this November.

"The Power of Beauty" will premiere on Cinémoi TV on October 28 at 10 pm EST, on Comcast Xfinity, Fios by Verizon, Frontier, Sling TV, Google Play and Samsung.

The Power of Beauty" Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/gmTKA3kgs4s

"The Power of Beauty" is set in Cambodia and features Matthew Fairfax, an entrepreneur in the hairdressing world, who works to save youth who are human trafficking survivors by giving them the redemptive opportunity to pursue a career in the beauty industry.

"I tell people I didn't pick Cambodia. Cambodia picked me," explains Fairfax about his sudden decision to move to Cambodia and help human trafficking survivors build new lives. Fairfax founded an academy, the Kate Korpi Salon, a Western-style, high-end salon created specifically for the purpose of educating sex traffic survivors and underprivileged Cambodian youth, who would have never had such an opportunity. The film follows the lives of two students, Srey Mom Sao and Sok Peter Vanndy, each of whom has experienced a traumatic past. They are the first two students to graduate from the Academy. "They were the pioneers, they were the teachers, they taught us how to do what we are doing," comments Fairfax. The camera follows Sao and Vanndy throughout the days leading up to their graduation and during the ceremony itself. Viewers experience their raw emotions and the difference between their personalities and what also emerges with great clarity is the resiliency of the human spirit with the right nurturing and support. "That's the power of beauty," says Fairfax.

"Cinémoi is dedicated to bringing people together in support of the life changing work of our charity Children Uniting Nations. We believe that it's vital to protect all children who suffer from abuse and tragedy due to circumstances beyond their control," comments Cinémoi President, Daphna Ziman. "The Power of Beauty truly complements our mission to help and draw attention to the plight of the underserved youth of Cambodia and around the world, who often have no other options and are forced to enter the sex trade."

"Tomorrow and The Butterfly" is composed of a prologue, an epilogue, and six episodes, including "The Power of Beauty."

Link to the official trailer. https://vimeo.com/334327809/c20c55a206

About Cinémoi - Cinémoi is fast becoming a leader in the film, fashion, and luxury lifestyle industry, delivering exquisite innovative television network content dedicated to curated programming, including both modern and classic films, fashion films, fashion weeks around the globe, popular talk shows, film festivals, and international lifestyle content. The network is currently available on Comcast Xfinity, Fios by Verizon, Frontier, Sling TV, Google Play and Samsung. www.cinemoi.tv

About The Davines Group - Founded in Parma, Italy in 1983 by the Bollati Family, The Davines Group started as a research laboratory, producing high-end hair care products for renowned cosmetic companies worldwide. After a decade of honing our expertise, we began creating our own brand of Davines hair care products exclusively for salons, and in 1996 founded [ comfort zone ] skin care for premier spas. Our skin care lines were further expanded in 2018 when the /skin regimen/ brand was born. We are now a B Corp and have an international presence in more than 90 countries with a multicultural staff. In addition to the main office in Parma - the Davines Village - we have offices in New York, London, Paris, Mexico City, Deventer (Netherlands), and Hong Kong. Our purpose in life is to be the best for the world, creators of good life for all, through beauty, ethics and sustainability. www.davines.com

Photo Courtesy of Davines





