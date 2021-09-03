CINDERELLA Score from the Amazon Original Movie by Mychael Danna & Jessica Rose Weiss Out Now!

Sony Classical releases the Cinderella (Score from the Amazon Original Movie) by Academy Award-winning composer Mychael Danna and songwriter, producer, and composer on the rise Jessica Rose Weiss. The album features the co-composers' folk-traditional orchestral hybrid score for director Kay Cannon's modern spin on the classic tale Cinderella from Sony Pictures Entertainment and Amazon Studios. The film debuts on Amazon Prime Video today, alongside the score soundtrack, which is available now on all major streaming platforms.

Kay Cannon's Cinderella has been described as a "jukebox musical," and given Jessica's songwriting and producing background, Mychael felt this was the ideal project for them to collaborate on. Jessica has worked with her co-composer and longtime mentor Mychael on many projects, contributing additional music to his scores, including The Addams Family and A Dog's Way Home. The film features several pop-centric songs, performed by the cast-including Grammy Award-nominated pop sensation Camila Cabello and Tony Award-winning actress Idina Menzel. With the score, Mychael and Jessica's main goal was to create warm and lush fantasy music to juxtapose the sound of the bright pop songs.

Jessica Rose Weiss says, "It was thrilling to compose music for such a refreshing and progressive take on this timeless tale, and we couldn't have had a more creative and adventurous leader than Kay Cannon. Mychael and I had a fantastic time playing with the eclectic sonic palette and working with Kay to find the musical sweet spot between our orchestral score and the pop songs. Hearing the brilliant Vienna Orchestra perfectly capture the emotion of the score was one of the great joys of my career. I'm so excited for little girls around the world to be empowered by their own bold, new Cinderella."

From Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect), Cinderella is a modern musical with a bold take on the story you grew up with. Our ambitious heroine (Camilla Cabello) has big dreams and with the help of her Fab G, she perseveres to make them come true. Cinderella has an all-star cast including Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, James Corden, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan.

Check out the official trackless below:

1. Ella's Village

2. Find A Match

3. Wifey Fish Guts

4. The Pain Is Quite Terrific

5. Put That Dress Down

6. Chrysalis

7. I Believe In You

8. This Is My Chance

9. Back To The Basement

10. Adventure Time

11. Fab G

12. Cautionary Magic

13. Meeting The Queen

14. First Dance

15. Romance & Rodents

16. Palace Escape

17. Stroke Of Midnight

18. Could It Be Love

19. Viviane's Lament

20. Escape Plan

21. Search For Ella

22. I Choose You

23. We're In Business

24. A Lady's Right To Rule