Christopher Reeve's Superman Cape Sold for $193,750 at Julien's Auctions

Julien's Auctions, the world-record breaking auction house to the stars, held its blockbuster event Icons & Idols: Hollywood on Monday, December 16, 2019 in Beverly Hills, CA in front of an exhilarated audience of collectors, super fans and bidders live on the floor, online and on the phone.



The year-end extravaganza's over 400 fantastical items taken from the vault and production archives of Hollywood's greatest films from the Golden Age of Hollywood to today's modern and new box office classics dazzled the auction marquee.



One of the most recognized superhero costume pieces of all time- an original cape worn by Christopher Reeve in his iconic role as the Man of Steel in Superman (Warner Bros., 1978) - soared at today's auction, selling for $193,750 and setting a new world record as the most expensive superhero cape sold at auction. The famous cape made its only second auction appearance today after 40 years and was part of a world-wide contest to promote the movie's release in 1979 with the grand prize being one of the six original capes made for and used in the film. The item's provenance included a letter from DC Comics' President as well as the Editor and Publisher and a copy of a photo of Christopher Reeve choosing the winner and more.



Props, artifacts and costumes from the Star Trek universe boldly went where no auction has gone before with the top selling item coming from the franchise's popular commander, Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Patrick Stewart's "Starfleet" dress uniform worn in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" sold for $28,800. Other Star Trek items sold today with their winning bids include Mark Lenard's "Sarek" costume from "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" ($12,500), Leonard Nimoy's "Spock" Romulan costume from "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" ($20,000), Marina Sirtis' "Deanna Troi" jumpsuit from the first season of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" ($10,240), Michael Dorn's Klingon baldric as "Worf" in the second season of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" ($12,800) Jerry Ryan's "Seven of Nine" costume from "Star Trek: Voyager" ($12,800) and more.



Highlights of the auction with their winning bids also included: Dan Aykroyd's "Raymond Stantz" jumpsuit from Ghostbusters II ($32,000); a Playboy limited edition jukebox ($12,800); a limited 40th Anniversary Playboy Stratocaster signed by Hugh Hefner ($19,200); an Andy Warhol 18K white gold pocket watch ($10,240); an Alcatraz model used in Escape From Alcatraz ($25,600); $8,125; a Maltese Falcon statuette from the Warner Bros. prop department ($8,125); two Frank Sinatra oil paintings signed "Sinatra/'65" ($75,000) and "Sinatra 53" ($21,250) and more.



Julien's Auctions is the world-record breaking auction house to the stars. Collaborating with the famous and the exclusive, Julien's Auctions produces high profile auctions in the film, music, sports and art markets. Julien's Auctions has received international recognition for its unique and innovative auction events, which attract thousands of collectors, investors, fans and enthusiasts from around the world. Julien's Auctions specializes in sales of iconic artifacts and notable collections including Marilyn Monroe, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Lady Gaga, Banksy, Cher, Michael Jackson, U2, Barbra Streisand, Les Paul, Neil Young, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Jimi Hendrix, Hugh Hefner and many more. In 2016, Julien's Auctions received its second placement in the Guinness Book of World Records for the sale of the world's most expensive dress ever sold at auction, The Marilyn Monroe "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress which sold for $4.8 million. Julien's Auctions achieved placement in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2009 for the sale of Michael Jackson's white glove, which sold for $480,000 MAKING IT the most expensive glove ever sold at auction. Based in Los Angeles, Julien's Auctions has a global presence bringing their auctions and exhibitions to targeted destinations worldwide including London, New York, Las Vegas, Japan and China. Live auctions are presented for bidders on-site and online via live streaming video and mobile technology.





Related Articles View More TV Stories