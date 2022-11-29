Christina Applegate Joins Brendan Fraser in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Reading
“It’s a Wonderful Life” will stream on December 11, 2022, 5:00 PM PT/8:00 PM ET.
The Ed Asner Family Center is honored to announce the participation of Primetime Emmy Award® Winner Christina Applegate for this year's Virtual Gala.
The recent Hollywood Walk of Fame recipient joins lead Brendan Fraser (George Bailey) in the role of his wife, Mary Bailey. Primetime Emmy Award® Winner James Cromwell has also been cast as Pa Bailey and autistic actress Sue Ann Pien (Amazon's "As We See It") will play Violet for this year's virtual table read.
In celebration of Giving Tuesday today, purchase your tickets for a magical night of fun for the whole family! The event will also include a musical performance from Jennifer Hudson, a silent auction, and live Q&A via social commerce platform Whatnot. To purchase tickets, visit: http://teafc.org/wonderful.
Applegate, Cromwell and Pien join a star studded cast including Brendan Fraser, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, JK Simmons, Jean Smart, Ken Jeong, Jim Beaver, Brent Spiner, Phil Lamarr, Chelsea Darnell, Ben Mankiewicz, and host Tom Bergeron alongside honorees Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann.
Additionally, social director of TEAFC, Chelsea Darnell will play a narrator alongside autistic actors Dwayne Cox, Max Gadson, Spencer Harte, Lucas Salusky and Hannah Schindler. Victor Nelli (TV's "Superstore," "Brooklyn Nine Nine") returns for a third year as director.
In Partnership with Turner Classic Movies and Whatnot, experience the classic tale "It's a Wonderful Life" in the comfort of your home this holiday season for the one-night-only event on December 11, 2022, 5:00 PM PT/8:00 PM ET.
From This Author - Michael Major
November 29, 2022
Last night, Michelle Williams received a Performer Tribute Award at the 2022 Gotham Awards. During her speech, Williams honored Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil, who she had met while filming Dawon's Creek. Watch a video clip from Williams' Gotham Award acceptance speech now!
Jeff Fahey & Nathalie Cox Star in Rom-Com ONE YEAR OFF
November 29, 2022
Best friends come together to find love at an irresistible beach resort in the West Indies in the romantic comedy ONE YEAR OFF, starring Jeff Fahey ('Lost,' Alita: Battle Angel), Nathalie Cox (Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop, Clash of the Titans) and Chad Michael Collins (Sniper series). Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: Netflix Shares THE VOLCANO: RESCUE FROM WHAKAARI Trailer
November 29, 2022
In the tense and gripping documentary feature THE VOLCANO: Rescue From Whakaari, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rory Kennedy tracks the minute-by-minute unfolding of the tragic volcanic eruption off the coast of New Zealand in December of 2019, ultimately claiming 22 lives. Watch the new video trailer now!
WEDNESDAY Breaks English TV Streaming Debut Record
November 29, 2022
Wednesday, the supernatural mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years at Nevermore Academy, debuted in the #1 spot. Starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday with a big cast of characters, directed and executive produced by Tim Burton, with creators/showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar, the series was #1 in 83 countries — tied with Stranger Things 4.
Steve Martin & Martin Short to Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
November 29, 2022
Steve Martin and Martin Short will co-host “SNL” together. They currently star in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” and resume their “You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!” tour next year. Brandi Carlile will return for her second time as musical guest. Upcoming hosts also include Keke Palmer and Austin Butler.