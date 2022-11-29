Christina Applegate Joins Brendan Fraser in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Reading

The Ed Asner Family Center is honored to announce the participation of Primetime Emmy Award® Winner Christina Applegate for this year's Virtual Gala.

The recent Hollywood Walk of Fame recipient joins lead Brendan Fraser (George Bailey) in the role of his wife, Mary Bailey. Primetime Emmy Award® Winner James Cromwell has also been cast as Pa Bailey and autistic actress Sue Ann Pien (Amazon's "As We See It") will play Violet for this year's virtual table read.

In celebration of Giving Tuesday today, purchase your tickets for a magical night of fun for the whole family! The event will also include a musical performance from Jennifer Hudson, a silent auction, and live Q&A via social commerce platform Whatnot. To purchase tickets, visit: http://teafc.org/wonderful.

Applegate, Cromwell and Pien join a star studded cast including Brendan Fraser, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, JK Simmons, Jean Smart, Ken Jeong, Jim Beaver, Brent Spiner, Phil Lamarr, Chelsea Darnell, Ben Mankiewicz, and host Tom Bergeron alongside honorees Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann.

Additionally, social director of TEAFC, Chelsea Darnell will play a narrator alongside autistic actors Dwayne Cox, Max Gadson, Spencer Harte, Lucas Salusky and Hannah Schindler. Victor Nelli (TV's "Superstore," "Brooklyn Nine Nine") returns for a third year as director.

In Partnership with Turner Classic Movies and Whatnot, experience the classic tale "It's a Wonderful Life" in the comfort of your home this holiday season for the one-night-only event on December 11, 2022, 5:00 PM PT/8:00 PM ET.