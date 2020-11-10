Chloe x Halle To Perform at the E! PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS

Airing this Sunday, November 15.

E! announced today the performers and presenters who will take the stage at the 2020 "E! People's Choice Awards," hosted by Demi Lovato and airing this Sunday, November 15. The award show will broadcast live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA across the cable networks of NBCUniversal, including Bravo, E!, Syfy and USA, from 9:00-11:00pm ET/PT. Grammy award-winner Justin Bieber and Chloe x Halle will take the stage for two unforgettable performances.

Additionally, the following celebrities are set to take the stage as presenters at this year's show:

Addison Rae ("He's All That")

Alison Brie ("Happiest Season")

Armie Hammer ("Death on the Nile")

Bebe Rexha (Recording Artist)

Christina Hendricks ("Good Girls")

Jameela Jamil ("The Misery Index")

Kathryn Hahn ("WandaVision")

Machine Gun Kelly (Recording Artist)

Sofia Carson ("Feel the Beat"/Recording Artist)

Tiffany Haddish ("Like A Boss")

Tyler, the Creator (Recording Artist)

As previously announced, this year E! will honor entertainment powerhouse Jennifer Lopez with The People's Icon Award, world-renowned entertainment mogul, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Tyler Perry with The People's Champion of 2020 Award and award-winning actor, producer, and CEO Tracee Ellis Ross with TheFashion Icon Award.

The "E! People's Choice Awards" will be broadcast live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, November 15 starting at 9:00pm ET/PT, with "E! Live from the Red Carpet: The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards" coverage hosted by Giuliana Rancic kicking off at 7:00pm ET/PT.

"E! Live from the Red Carpet: The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards" and the 2020 "E! People's Choice Awards" are produced by Den of Thieves with Executive Producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.

