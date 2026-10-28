Chloe Radcliffe: Eyes Down Here Now Streaming on Comedy Central

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Comedy Central is streaming the latest hour-long standup special from the network, Chloe Radcliffe: Eyes Down Here. In her debut special, Chloe Radcliffe takes a hard look at flirting when you don't fit in. She analyzes staring (at her birthmark or other people's boobs), sitting in a stranger's s, and why Doritos aren't made for women. The special is dedicated to anyone who's ever felt overlooked at a party.

Chloe Radcliffe: Eyes Down Here underscores Comedy Central's continued investment in one of the strongest comedy portfolios in entertainment. Building on a line-up that includes South Park, The Daily Show, Drunk History, Beavis and Butt-Head, and more, the brand is expanding the ways fans discover and engage with comedy through initiatives such as Comedy Central Stand-Up Selects, new one-hour specials, original podcasts and a growing slate of multi-platform originals. As it grows across platforms, Comedy Central remains committed to championing new comedic voices and creating the next generation of comedy hits.

A Comedy Central Stand-Up alum, Radcliffe has quickly been recognized as one of Deadline's '15 Comedians Ready to Break Out,' Vulture's 'Comedian You Should and Will Know,' and a Just for Laughs 'New Face.' On the acting side, she recently appeared in Bradley Cooper's Is This Thing On? Additionally, Radcliffe will bring her critically acclaimed one woman show, CHEAT, a raw, comedic look at her history of infidelity to Beastie Boy's G-Son Studio November 4th-8th in Los Angeles. The show was The New York Times' pick at the New York Comedy Festival, and she sold out a full month run at the Edinburgh Fringe; she's now developing it for TV. CHEAT and Eyes Down Here have no overlapping material…meaning she is landing on the scene with over two full hours of comedy. Radcliffe is represented by Artist's First, Gersh, Ginsburg Daniels Kallis, and 2pm Sharp.









Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 13 Hrs 26 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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