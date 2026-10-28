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Chloe Radcliffe: Eyes Down Here Now Streaming on Comedy Central

Radcliffe's debut special tackles flirting when you don't fit in, with her critically acclaimed one-woman show CHEAT also in development.

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Chloe Radcliffe: Eyes Down Here Now Streaming on Comedy Central

Comedy Central is streaming the latest hour-long standup special from the network, Chloe Radcliffe: Eyes Down Here. In her debut special, Chloe Radcliffe takes a hard look at flirting when you don't fit in. She analyzes staring (at her birthmark or other people's boobs), sitting in a stranger's s, and why Doritos aren't made for women. The special is dedicated to anyone who's ever felt overlooked at a party.

Chloe Radcliffe: Eyes Down Here underscores Comedy Central's continued investment in one of the strongest comedy portfolios in entertainment. Building on a line-up that includes South Park, The Daily Show, Drunk History, Beavis and Butt-Head, and more, the brand is expanding the ways fans discover and engage with comedy through initiatives such as Comedy Central Stand-Up Selects, new one-hour specials, original podcasts and a growing slate of multi-platform originals. As it grows across platforms, Comedy Central remains committed to championing new comedic voices and creating the next generation of comedy hits.

A Comedy Central Stand-Up alum, Radcliffe has quickly been recognized as one of Deadline's '15 Comedians Ready to Break Out,' Vulture's 'Comedian You Should and Will Know,' and a Just for Laughs 'New Face.' On the acting side, she recently appeared in Bradley Cooper's Is This Thing On? Additionally, Radcliffe will bring her critically acclaimed one woman show, CHEAT, a raw, comedic look at her history of infidelity to Beastie Boy's G-Son Studio November 4th-8th in Los Angeles. The show was The New York Times' pick at the New York Comedy Festival, and she sold out a full month run at the Edinburgh Fringe; she's now developing it for TV. CHEAT and Eyes Down Here have no overlapping material…meaning she is landing on the scene with over two full hours of comedy. Radcliffe is represented by Artist's First, Gersh, Ginsburg Daniels Kallis, and 2pm Sharp.

Chloe Radcliffe: Eyes Down Here Now Streaming on Comedy Central Image

Chloe Radcliffe: Eyes Down Here Now Streaming on Comedy Central Image

Chloe Radcliffe: Eyes Down Here Now Streaming on Comedy Central Image

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