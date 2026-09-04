Chiaroscuro Quartet to Release New Beethoven SACD on BIS Records

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Chiaroscuro Quartet continues its journey through Beethoven's string quartets with a new SACD featuring three works that chart the composer's development in the genre. The recording, BIS-2728 SACD, is set for release on 16 October 2026 on BIS Records.

The quartet features violinists Alina Ibragimova and Charlotte Saluste-Bridoux, violist Emilie Hörnlund, and cellist Claire Thirion.

The album includes Beethoven's String Quartet No. 9 in C major, Op. 59 No. 3 'Razumovsky' (1806), String Quartet No. 11 in F minor, Op. 95 No. 2 'Serioso' (1810), and the Grosse Fuge, Op. 133 (1825-26).

The 'Razumovsky' Quartets (1806), commissioned by Count Razumovsky for his house quartet led by Schuppanzigh, expanded the genre's scale beyond Op. 18, baffling early listeners with their symphonic ambition. The first two were released last March (BIS-2688). The third and final quartet of the set, Op. 59 No. 3 in C major, which opens this recording, is the most accessible, with a Mozart-indebted introduction, a Slavonic-sounding Andante, and a flamboyant fugal finale.

The F minor Quartet, Op. 95 ('Quartetto serioso', 1810), written amid personal turmoil, is starker and more radical – compressed, harmonically abrupt, and structurally fragmented, ending unexpectedly in a light F major coda. Finally, the Grosse Fuge (1826), originally the finale of Op. 130, represents Beethoven's most uncompromising achievement: a vast, dissonant fusion of fugue and variation that baffled contemporaries but was later hailed by Stravinsky as timeless and revolutionary. Together these works chart Beethoven's progression from conversational classicism to visionary modernism.

Next Concerts

12 October | RNCM Concert Hall | Manchester

14 October | Wigmore Hall | London

17 October | Pierre Boulez Saal | Berlin

More information is available at chiaroscuroquartet.com.

Photo Credit: Joss McKinley



Photo Credit: Joss McKinley

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...