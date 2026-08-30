Photos: WEBERN STRING QUARTET to Perform at Mount Wilson Observatory in September

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Mount Wilson Observatory will present the WEBERN STRING QUARTET on Sunday, September 6, as the fifth offering of its 2026 Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome season. The performance takes place inside the vaulted dome of the Observatory's historic 100-inch Telescope, with musicians Benjamin Hoffman and Chiai Tajima (violins), Alex Granger (viola), and Stella Cho (cello) performing Todd Mason's String Quartet No. 5, 'The Phoenix' (2025), and Beethoven String Quartet No. 15, Op. 132.

Photo Credit: Mount Wilson Institute.























The concert series is curated by Artistic Director Cécilia Tsan (Principal Cellist, Long Beach Symphony and Los Angeles Master Chorale). Tickets are $65 and available in advance at mtwilson.edu/events/concert0906256.

The September concert is one of several events closing out Mount Wilson Observatory's 2026 season, which also includes Matinees on the Mountain, Saturday Evening Talks & Telescopes, and the Arts @ The Observatory exhibition series.

Matinees on the Mountain

On Saturday, September 12, at 3:00pm, the Observatory will host a screening of Andrei Tarkovsky's 1972 film Solaris as part of its Matinees on the Mountain series. Cited as one of the greatest science fiction films in the history of cinema, the film's plot centers on a space station orbiting the fictional planet Solaris, where a scientific mission has stalled because the crew of scientists have fallen into emotional crises.

Prior to the screening, moviegoers can enjoy lunch at the Cosmic Cafe or picnic on the grounds. Tickets are priced at $20 for general admission and $15 for children under 12. More information and tickets are available at mtwilson.edu/events/movie091226.

Saturday Evening Talks & Telescopes

Mount Wilson Observatory presents The Brightness of Stars: Henrietta Leavitt and the Transformative Nature of Attention in Art and Science on Saturday, September 19, the penultimate Saturday Evening Talks & Telescopes of the season. Guest speaker Anna Von Mertens explores the life and legacy of the pioneering astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, and how her studies of variable stars provided the first reliable way to measure vast cosmic distances.

Each Talks & Telescopes event starts at 5:30pm (viewing open up to 11:30pm), beginning with a 60+ minute lecture in the Observatory's auditorium, followed by picnic dining — guests may bring their own or purchase on-site — and stargazing through Mount Wilson's 60-inch and 100-inch telescopes, the largest in the world open to the public. Additional viewing is hosted by the Los Angeles Astronomical Society. Priced at $50, the event is described as the most economical stargazing event option on the mountain. Tickets are available at mtwilson.edu/events/lecture091926.

Arts @ The Observatory

Continuing through the end of the 2026 season, the Observatory's Arts @ The Observatory series presents Russell Crotty's exhibit Nocturnal Landscapes From The Arid West.

Crotty's exhibition in the dome of the Observatory's 100-inch telescope, curated by Observatory artist-in-residence Stephen Nowlin, consists of several drawings from his Landscape Works — a series of delicate renderings of land and sky punctuated with anecdotal text and reflections on both the infinite and the sublime. The exhibition runs every Saturday through October 17, 1:00–5:00pm. Admission is $10 (children under 12 are free), with tickets available online and at the door.

About Mount Wilson Observatory

Since its founding in 1904 by astronomer and visionary George Ellery Hale, the research conducted at Mount Wilson Observatory has revolutionized understanding of the Universe. Perched on top of Mount Wilson, a 5,710-foot peak in the San Gabriel Mountains near Pasadena, California, the Observatory boasts a rich history and significant contributions to science and the heritage of Los Angeles. The Observatory's 100-inch Telescope — the world's largest telescope from 1917 to 1949 — forever changed understanding of the scale and nature of the Universe and deeply expanded human knowledge. This world-heritage class instrument, used by many of the greatest astronomers of the Twentieth Century, launched a revolution in astronomy that continues through today.

Mount Wilson Institute has independently operated and maintained the Mount Wilson Observatory since 1989 under a long-term agreement with the Carnegie Institution of Washington. The Observatory and grounds are open to the public to visit, and during the spring and summer months the Institute produces programs including observing sessions through the historic telescopes (the largest on the planet made available to the public), lectures, concerts, art exhibits, educational programs, and more. Many of these cultural offerings are presented inside the singular vaulted dome of the 100-inch Telescope.

All proceeds from ticketed events go to support Mount Wilson Institute in its mission to preserve, protect, and promote the Observatory and its scientific accomplishments.

Complete information on all the scientific, educational, and cultural activities at Mount Wilson Observatory can be found at mtwilson.edu.

Visitor Information

The gate to Mount Wilson's campus opens at 10:00am daily and closes at 5:00pm from early April through November. Entrance to the grounds is free. Visitors can hike, gaze at the telescope domes and towers that dot the landscape, and take a look at historic Mount Wilson photos and letters in the Museum.

The Cosmic Cafe, located above the main parking lot at the Observatory entrance, is open on weekends in the spring, summer, and fall. In addition to traditional menu items such as hot dogs, drinks, and snacks, the Café offers wraps, salads, and sweet treats from Little Flower.

Location

Mount Wilson Observatory

Mount Wilson Circle Road & Mount Wilson Toll Road

Mount Wilson, CA 91023

On the Observatory's website, the Map page shows various SoCal routes to the 2 and 210 Freeways which feed into Angeles Crest Highway leading to Red Box Road, which then leads to Mount Wilson Circle Road. Visitors are advised not to rely on directions given by phone apps, as they can be incorrect; a PDF map with directions is recommended.

Parking

A U.S. Forest Service Adventure Pass is required to park at the Observatory. A $5 day pass or a $30 annual pass may be purchased at the Cosmic Cafe on weekends between 10:00am and 5:00pm. During the week, passes are available at locations around Los Angeles, with the most convenient location before heading up at the Shell station in La Canada Flintridge at the bottom of the Angeles Crest Highway. More information about passes and other locations to buy them is available on the U.S. Forest Service website.

Accessibility

Access to the 100-inch dome is via an open-air, 53-step staircase inside the building. There is no ADA-compliant access.



Photo Credit: Mount Wilson Institute.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...